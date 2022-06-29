What's new

Wouldn't take time for us to sit on opposition benches, MQM warns

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 26, 2018
10,957
16
24,444
Country
United Kingdom
Location
United Kingdom
1656527388481.png

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-Pakistan) on Wednesday while warning the government said that it wouldn’t take much time to sit in opposition benches from treasury benches.

The meeting, chaired by National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervez Ashraf, began with a two-hour delay to approve the budget. Members of the ruling coalition MQM recorded a strong protest over delay in start of budget session.

MQM members Salahuddin and Qaim Khani said the MQM had paid a heavy political price for the government but it will not take them long to sit on opposition benches. They said there is no electricity in our city Hyderabad and the airport is inactive while the railway is destroyed. This attitude will not make this government work. “The budget did not give any priority to projects in our areas,” they said.

The MQM members of the National Assembly protested and threatened to walk out of the house. "There is a person in the government who is not allowing our projects to be included in the budget," he said.
dunyanews.tv

Wouldn't take time for us to sit on opposition benches, MQM warns

Wouldn't take time for us to sit on opposition benches, MQM warns
dunyanews.tv
 
PakAlp

PakAlp

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 27, 2007
2,168
1
3,353
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
Mqm is always blackmailing allies. How many times have they blackmailed PPP in Sindh for seats. Useless party.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

FOOLS_NIGHTMARE
MQM-P to announce final decision on March 24
Replies
2
Views
355
Bouncer
B
ghazi52
WHERE IS THE MQM HEADED?
Replies
10
Views
507
ghazi52
ghazi52
PaklovesTurkiye
MQM's APC: In rare move, PML-N and PTI join forces to oppose Sindh local govt act
2 3
Replies
36
Views
2K
jupiter2007
jupiter2007
A
Violence erupts in karachi ..MQM protests
Replies
0
Views
388
aryadravida
A
ghazi52
In the MQM-PPP marriage, only the rishta aunty wins
Replies
3
Views
244
AZ1
AZ1

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom