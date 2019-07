"We have had wonderful family weekends in Karachi, Peshawar, and Lahore (pictured Credit: GETTY), and have not felt threatened anywhere"



The seaside in Karachi Credit: GETTY

Mountain views in Chitral Credit: GETTY



Polo at the Shandur Pass Credit: alamy

Baltit Fort Credit: GETTY

Skardu Credit: GETTY





Pakistan has its problems with poverty, corruption and political turbulence. But it also has another side, which it is keen to show to tourists and which will repay the adventurous, whatever their age.



At a glance | The Foreign Office advice for Pakistan The Foreign Office travel advice for some parts of the country is still foreboding . Mr Baig believes it is needlessly cautious now security has improved so rapidly. “It is not realistic I have to say,” he said. “They need to revisit their policies.” But even abiding by the advice, the danger spots can be skirted around.Pakistan has its problems with poverty, corruption and political turbulence. But it also has another side, which it is keen to show to tourists and which will repay the adventurous, whatever their age.

The FCO advises against all travel to a clutch of regions, including the Federally Administered Tribal Areas, the city of Peshawar, northern and western Balochistan, the Karakoram Highway between Islamabad and Gilgit, and the districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner and Lower Dir in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa.

It advises against all but essential travel to Quetta, the Kalash Valley, the Bamoboret Valley and Arandu District to the south and west of Chitral in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the city of Nawabshah in Sindh Province, and areas of interior Sindh to the north of Nawabshah.