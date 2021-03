GHALIB said: i hope the criminal is caught and tried .





he never said anything against american chinese or chinese people , he simply said virus came from china . Click to expand...

You know that will cause complication against Asian american. And now it has fulfilled. US is a hopeless country. Fill with hatre and conflicting policy that make people killed each other. US is declining. Now Asian american will support China. USA is not worth staying loyal. The country treat them like dirt and expect them to stay pledge loyalty to these racist American on top?