Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
Would YOU Become the Pope for $2,000,000,000,000?
Thread starter
Azadkashmir
Start date
Today at 12:07 AM
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,594
0
9,277
Country
Location
Today at 12:07 AM
#1
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,541
2
122,873
Country
Location
Today at 12:09 AM
#2
yes why not
313ghazi
ELITE MEMBER
Mar 14, 2017
10,321
40
21,259
Country
Location
Today at 12:09 AM
#3
Yeah absolutely. I'd not bugger any little boys though.
Trango Towers
ELITE MEMBER
Oct 29, 2016
17,053
-6
19,465
Country
Location
Today at 12:14 AM
#4
Lies and men of God go hand in hand
Imran Khan
PDF VETERAN
Oct 18, 2007
61,541
2
122,873
Country
Location
Today at 12:17 AM
#5
i will always use Transubstantiation
Valar.
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 29, 2017
3,100
-6
7,484
Country
Location
Today at 12:31 AM
#6
Nope.
I love my freedom.
StormBreaker
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 18, 2019
5,234
16
9,236
Country
Location
54 minutes ago
#7
I will become one for free and fix the Bible
Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
Nov 10, 2012
7,594
0
9,277
Country
Location
14 minutes ago
#8
i dont think pope can marry so it just w..k or boys.
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)
Similar threads
2012–2013 Egyptian protests (Against Morsi)
The SC
Jul 22, 2020
Replies
3
Views
761
Aug 4, 2020
ARCH٤R
Here's the Real Reason Why India's Economy Is Smaller Than China's
MBI Munshi
Sep 12, 2015
Replies
1
Views
862
Sep 12, 2015
Sam.
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
A
TTP commander assassinated in Khost, Afghanistan
Latest: ACE OF HEARTS
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
S
Is this true. This is frightening.
Latest: SaadH
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
F
Amid India-China Stand-off, Ladakh Strike Comes As A Wake Up Call
Latest: FairAndUnbiased
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
China's Falling Birth Rate: Can It Sustain The Rise To Superpower?
Latest: casual
3 minutes ago
World Affairs
Computer, Laptops and Phones will have a Tabdeli and will face 17% GST from Next Year
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
A
TTP commander assassinated in Khost, Afghanistan
Latest: ACE OF HEARTS
1 minute ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
PNS Hangor: The Fate of INS Khukri
Latest: ghazi52
39 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy Archive
S
Hangor 1971 |Telefilm | Trailer | ARY Digital
Latest: SaadH
49 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
JF-17 Block-3 -- Updates, News & Discussion
Latest: Trango Towers
Today at 12:11 AM
JF-17 Thunder
Pakistan Army | News and Discussions
Latest: ghazi52
Yesterday at 11:53 PM
Pakistan Army
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
S
Is this true. This is frightening.
Latest: SaadH
2 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Computer, Laptops and Phones will have a Tabdeli and will face 17% GST from Next Year
Latest: TheSnakeEatingMarkhur
3 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Now an Indian Army Major Commits Suicide !
Latest: Trailer23
4 minutes ago
Kashmir War
O
Pakistan condemns Indian Defence Minister's provocative remarks
Latest: omi
5 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
PM Imran says Pakistan to make ‘independent decisions’ now
Latest: PAKISTANFOREVER
6 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Military Forum Latest Posts
The US now has over 4,000 stealth cruise missiles in its inventory and rapidly growing
Latest: F-22Raptor
Yesterday at 7:46 PM
Air Warfare
Israel announces War with Iran?
Latest: Trango Towers
Yesterday at 7:20 PM
Military Forum
Can Pakistan use its American made jets against India?
Latest: The Eagle
Yesterday at 6:10 PM
Air Warfare
The Greatest Fighter Jets
Latest: Picard578
Yesterday at 1:48 PM
Air Warfare
Su-75 checkmate!
Latest: Trango Towers
Yesterday at 1:20 PM
Air Warfare
Country Latest Posts
India successfully blasts off supersonic missile assisted torpedo
Latest: vishwambhar
14 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
T
Iranian Chill Thread
Latest: TheImmortal
14 minutes ago
Iranian Defence Forum
Historical photo and video
Latest: vostok
16 minutes ago
Russian Defence Forum
UAE and France sign deal for 80 Rafale fighter jets
Latest: dBSPL
30 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
AI Turkish drone killers is a breakthrough in a war ?.
Latest: Kaptan Reis
40 minutes ago
Turkish Defence Forum
Home
Forums
Welcome to Pakistan Defence Forum
Members Club
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom