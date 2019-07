It’s mostly religious, which may bleed into racism. They are ok with Hungarians and Ashkenazi Jews who are Mongol-Hun origin.

It is the same way how UK is more tolerant of Indian Hindus and Sikhs, but view Pakistanis as a threat.

Islamophobia has been a staple of European or European origin people since the imperial era as they basically rose up in a time when the previous great Muslim empires were declining.

Click to expand...