Would Pakistanis specifically & Muslims in General Accept PIG HEARTS?

I'm not religious, but from my understanding if there is threat to life, you are allowed to consume pork or drink alcohol.
-Technology pioneered by a team led by Pakistani Dr. Mohiuddin
-Could save alot of DESI Lives as we have alot of Heart Issues
-Already seen alot of FATWAs and Counter FatWAs
-What do you guys thinks?
yes I would. A Muslim is not supposed to "eat" pig. people need to stay within their limits and not go overboard with stuff to the point where they won't even wear jackets or shoes make outta pig skin! sheesh! your just not supposed to eat it, SO DON'T EAT IT!
