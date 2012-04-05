What's new

Would Pakistanis specifically & Muslims in General Accept PIG HEARTS?

-Technology pioneered by a team led by Pakistani Dr. Mohiuddin

-Could save alot of DESI Lives as we have alot of Heart Issues

-Already seen alot of FATWAs and Counter FatWAs

-What do you guys thinks?
 
-Technology pioneered by a team led by Pakistani Dr. Mohiuddin

-Could save alot of DESI Lives as we have alot of Heart Issues

-Already seen alot of FATWAs and Counter FatWAs

-What do you guys thinks?
I'm not religious, but from my understanding if there is threat to life, you are allowed to consume pork or drink alcohol.
This would easily qualify, so there shouldn't be any issues, except among the unaware.
 
Anyone opposing this may give you a different answer if they themselves were the patient in dire straits, that goes for any jaahil “aalims” that issued fatwas against the procedure as well. If it’s between life and death. This is a medical matter not a religious one.
 
Eat healthy and exercise there’s a very very high chance you won’t get heart issues, shouldn't be a issue since you are saving your own life And not consuming pork
 
-Technology pioneered by a team led by Pakistani Dr. Mohiuddin

-Could save alot of DESI Lives as we have alot of Heart Issues

-Already seen alot of FATWAs and Counter FatWAs

-What do you guys thinks?
yes I would. A Muslim is not supposed to "eat" pig. people need to stay within their limits and not go overboard with stuff to the point where they won't even wear jackets or shoes make outta pig skin! sheesh! your just not supposed to eat it, SO DON'T EAT IT!

rest assured, if it was anything else, Allah would've told us so. no molvis needed!
 
