Would Pakistani Girls Marry to INDIANS ? - Pakistani Reactions | Magisco Reactions | Nayab Seher

Azadkashmir
SENIOR MEMBER
- Nov 10, 2012
- 7,346
- 0
- Country
-
- Location
-
the level of bhegaraty is high from pak ppl plus read the comments from indian panjeets
you wont get that from brit paks you get middle finger.
but the ppl are real this is the mentality of pak idiots ppl.Please learn to differentiate between Propaganda and reality. Some indian douche-bag sitting in a street corner scratching his balls and making these videos is UNIMPORTANT. Same applies to some paid a-hole sitting in Pakistan and making such videos for living.