How much "safer" was Saddam's Iraq for making people think he had a nuclear weapons program? He was only perceived as more of a threat. And if he had had real nuclear weapons it STILL wouldn't have brought Iraq immunity, it would only have increased the grief and loss of the invasion to remove him.



Normal people can use knives constructively. But we don't let demonstrably violent and insane people have access to knives: that would only whet their appetite for blood. Same with the ruling Iranian mullahs. Same with the Pakistanis here who are filled with murderous hatred, thinking oh-what-I-would-do-to-India/U.S./Saudi Arabia/blank-if-I-had-a-nuclear-weapon." Possessing nukes only whets the bloody appetites of these diseased people.

