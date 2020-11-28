Worst behavior - Animals are much better

PakSword said:



This is beyond imagination.



Are these RSS/ Hindu Extremists playing their favorite tricks?

Amritsar: Two women killed after tractor runs over them during farmers' protest The incident occurred near the Attari-Verka bypass in Vallah, Amritsar on 26 January. | OpIndia News

Tractor driver did not know how to drive, no license too



According to the police, the protestor who ran over the women did not know how to drive a tractor. The driver did not have any license to drive the tractor but participated in protests, the police added.

According to the information, the tractor parade was announced by the farmers organizations on 26 January. Announcements were also being made from the area's Gurdwara Sahiban to participate in the parade. Because of which hundreds of tractor trolleys have accumulated near Valla bypass by Tuesday afternoon. A large number of women also participated in this parade. Women were walking in front of the parade with children. Meanwhile, a tractor driver was carrying a water tanker in his trolley. As he approached the women, he lost control of the tractor. The tractor continued for several meters, trampling the women.He added that the protestors were going to join the sit-in being held supporting the farmers’ protests. “A water tanker hit five women as part of a larger group going to join the sit-in in support of farmers’ protests, two of whom died and three got seriously wounded. The villagers nabbed the driver and called the police. We have started the investigation and taken the driver into custody,” said Kumar.Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. People were holding the driver. The police took the driver into custody. The driver has been identified as Makkhan Windy, a resident of Sukh Putra Gulzar Singh. He works as a Raj Mistry.