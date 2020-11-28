Worst behavior - Animals are much better

What's new

Black.Mamba

Black.Mamba

Oct 16, 2020
OMG :o: I think Modi & co have lost it completely but actually it was expected from him, don't we all know what he did in Gujrat during CM tenure so expecting him to be a changed man as PM are just delusions of grandeur.
 
Bambi

Dec 12, 2020
PakSword said:
Are these RSS/ Hindu Extremists playing their favorite tricks?

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1355081317734617089

This is beyond imagination.

Will merge the thread later with already existing one on this subject!
www.opindia.com

Amritsar: Two women killed after tractor runs over them during farmers' protest

The incident occurred near the Attari-Verka bypass in Vallah, Amritsar on 26 January. | OpIndia News
www.opindia.com www.opindia.com

www.amarujala.com

पंजाब में ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान बड़ा हादसा, अनियंत्रित टैंकर ने महिलाओं को रौंदा, दो की मौत, पांच गंभीर

पंजाब के अमृतसर में मंगलवार को किसानों के समर्थन में निकाली जा रही ट्रैक्टर रैली के दौरान बड़ा हादसा हो गया। अनियंत्रित
www.amarujala.com www.amarujala.com


According to the information, the tractor parade was announced by the farmers organizations on 26 January. Announcements were also being made from the area's Gurdwara Sahiban to participate in the parade. Because of which hundreds of tractor trolleys have accumulated near Valla bypass by Tuesday afternoon. A large number of women also participated in this parade. Women were walking in front of the parade with children. Meanwhile, a tractor driver was carrying a water tanker in his trolley. As he approached the women, he lost control of the tractor. The tractor continued for several meters, trampling the women.

Tractor driver did not know how to drive, no license too

According to the police, the protestor who ran over the women did not know how to drive a tractor. The driver did not have any license to drive the tractor but participated in protests, the police added.

He added that the protestors were going to join the sit-in being held supporting the farmers’ protests. “A water tanker hit five women as part of a larger group going to join the sit-in in support of farmers’ protests, two of whom died and three got seriously wounded. The villagers nabbed the driver and called the police. We have started the investigation and taken the driver into custody,” said Kumar.



Police reached the spot as soon as the incident was reported. People were holding the driver. The police took the driver into custody. The driver has been identified as Makkhan Windy, a resident of Sukh Putra Gulzar Singh. He works as a Raj Mistry.

According to Valla's SHO Sandeep Sharma, the accused admitted that he did not know how to drive a tractor. Nor did he have any license. Police have taken the bodies of both the women in possession and sent them for postmortem.

The crowd present at the spot soon nabbed the driver and thrashed him. The police later filed a case and took the driver into their custody. The injured have been admitted to the Guru Ramdas Hospital.


graphican

graphican

Jul 21, 2009
Its time Pakistan step in and expose what Narendra Modi is doing to non-Hindus in Hindustan. The world was silent when Muslims were crushed in Kashmir, now Sikhs too are going through the same carnage.
 
IbnAbdullah

IbnAbdullah

Jul 26, 2018
Salaam


graphican said:
Its time Pakistan step in and expose what Narendra Modi is doing to non-Hindus in Hindustan. The world was silent when Muslims were crushed in Kashmir, now Sikhs too are going through the same carnage.
It's time for Pakistan to stay back and let the RSS do their thing. If Pakistan 'does something', it helps the BJP.

The only way to expose these people is to keep your distance and let their agenda manifest itself.
 
