Worshippers hang by their piercings for Hindu festival

Panguni Uthiram is a Hindu festival that has people hooked, quite literally. During the celebrations, devotees hope to gain the blessing of Murugan, patron deity of the Tamil land, through extreme acts of body modification and endurance. (Maybe don't read on if you're squeamish...) Male worshippers have their backs pierced with metal hooks, which they use to hang from cranes and other structures. Others use their piercings to pull vehicles, such as a cart carrying a figure of Murugan. There's also a slightly more grisly version of a Maypole. Presumably, the men have a lot of encouragement from people telling them to ‘hang in there.’ It may look strange, but there is reportedly very little pain and no lasting injuries from the ritual. Devotees fast and make preparations before participating, with many reporting relief from various illnesses afterwards. It gives an entirely new meaning to the word ‘holy.’Exotic stuff...