Worrying trend: Indian defence forces saw 1,110 suicides in nine years

The defence ministry says several measures have been taken over the years to reduce stress among military personnel, ranging from counseling, yoga and grievance redressal mechanisms to improvements in food, clothing, married accommodation and a much more liberalized leave policy.

But protracted deployment along the volatile border with Pakistan as well as counter-insurgency operations in Jammu and Kashmir and the North-East does take a toll on the mental health and physical endurance of soldiers.

Soldiers also have to contend with lack of basic amenities, relatively poor salaries, denial of leave and other such problems

“perceived humiliation and harassment, over and above their occupational and familial causes'', at the hands of their superiors often served as the final “trigger'' for soldiers to commit suicide,