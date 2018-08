Worrying nutritional inequality among children

Stunting, or short height for age, is important public health indicator. Over a third of Bangladesh’s under-five years’ old children are stunted. The experts with IFPRI draw policy level attention to increasing access to dairy products as it can be extremely beneficial to the nutrition and long-term health of children (6-23 months of age) when incorporated into a diet that includes good breastfeeding practices.

They suggest that all stakeholders working to improve child health in Bangladesh must take the issue of balanced diet seriously with an emphasis on dairy consumption during the first year of a child. While considering IFPRI’s recommendation to ensure balanced diet for children, they must also look into structural reason behind the low consumption of nutrition. Many public health activists linked the low intake of milk and other nutritious food to the economic situation of the majority of the parents in rural areas and urban slums.