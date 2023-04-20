Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two ‘Bear’ bombers near Tokyo​

beijingwalker
Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two ‘Bear’ bombers near TokyoBy Boyko Nikolov On Apr 19, 2023
TOKYO, JAPAN — On the last day of the “surprise check” on the combat capability of the Russian Pacific fleet, Russia undertook maneuvers in the Bering and Okhotsk seas. As BulgarianMilitary.com wrote, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation undertook surprise and sudden inspections of the composition, combat capability, and operational readiness, which began on April 14th and ends today.
Photo by Sergei Fedichev
Today’s maneuvers were ordered by Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin. They are classified as “unplanned maneuvers” and have a “full combat readiness” status. The unplanned exercises greatly worried Tokyo, especially after the Pacific fleet carried out a large-scale deployment of its warships in the Bering and Okhotsk seas.
According to China’s Baijiahao, however, the less deployed ships of the Russian Navy are the cause of concern. The two deployed Tupolev Tu-95 ‘Bear’ strategic bombers are the cause of concern. After taking off from their base, the two “Bears” began a series and rapid approach to the air defense zone of Japan. At some point, the crews of the Russian bombers maneuver and begin patrolling over the Bering and Okhotsk seas.
Military experts from the region commented that Japan was completely surprised by the way the Russian Pacific Fleet was deployed and the launch of the two bombers. According to them, the Russian fleet was operating as if it were launching an attack on Japan. Against the background of these actions, the lifting of the two bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, was considered a serious threat.
There was a reaction from Japan. According to Chinese sources, Hirokazu Matsuno, Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers sent a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.
BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that the exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands. It is an island chain claimed by Russia and Japan. Japan owns four of these islands, with the last being acquired by a private Japanese investor and later donated to the government in Tokyo.
The Russian Foreign Ministry accepted the Japanese government’s protest note, but explained that the skills did not violate any international rules and norms, Russian media said.
