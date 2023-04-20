What's new

Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two ‘Bear’ bombers near Tokyo

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
57,122
-24
98,938
Country
China
Location
China

Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two ‘Bear’ bombers near Tokyo​

By Boyko Nikolov On Apr 19, 2023

TOKYO, JAPAN — On the last day of the “surprise check” on the combat capability of the Russian Pacific fleet, Russia undertook maneuvers in the Bering and Okhotsk seas. As BulgarianMilitary.com wrote, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation undertook surprise and sudden inspections of the composition, combat capability, and operational readiness, which began on April 14th and ends today.

Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two 'Bear' bombers near Tokyo - Tu-95MS bombers


Photo by Sergei Fedichev

Today’s maneuvers were ordered by Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin. They are classified as “unplanned maneuvers” and have a “full combat readiness” status. The unplanned exercises greatly worried Tokyo, especially after the Pacific fleet carried out a large-scale deployment of its warships in the Bering and Okhotsk seas.

According to China’s Baijiahao, however, the less deployed ships of the Russian Navy are the cause of concern. The two deployed Tupolev Tu-95 ‘Bear’ strategic bombers are the cause of concern. After taking off from their base, the two “Bears” began a series and rapid approach to the air defense zone of Japan. At some point, the crews of the Russian bombers maneuver and begin patrolling over the Bering and Okhotsk seas.

Military experts from the region commented that Japan was completely surprised by the way the Russian Pacific Fleet was deployed and the launch of the two bombers. According to them, the Russian fleet was operating as if it were launching an attack on Japan. Against the background of these actions, the lifting of the two bombers, which are capable of carrying nuclear warheads, was considered a serious threat.

There was a reaction from Japan. According to Chinese sources, Hirokazu Matsuno, Secretary General of the Japanese Cabinet of Ministers sent a note of protest to the Foreign Ministry of the Russian Federation.
BulgarianMilitary.com recalls that the exercises are taking place near the Kuril Islands. It is an island chain claimed by Russia and Japan. Japan owns four of these islands, with the last being acquired by a private Japanese investor and later donated to the government in Tokyo.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accepted the Japanese government’s protest note, but explained that the skills did not violate any international rules and norms, Russian media said.

bulgarianmilitary.com

Worries in Japan! The Kremlin sent two 'Bear' bombers near Tokyo

Today's maneuvers were ordered by Russian President Mr. Vladimir Putin. They are classified as "unplanned maneuvers" and have a "full combat readiness" status.
bulgarianmilitary.com bulgarianmilitary.com
 
Foinikas

Foinikas

ELITE MEMBER
Aug 2, 2021
8,820
2
6,876
Country
Greece
Location
Greece
Battlion25 said:
Let me guess you were and are Team russia thru out this war?
Click to expand...
I disagreed with the invasion,but I didn't like Zelensky either. Now,I just don't support anyone on this war. Putin kept dragging the conflict for no reason other than to save face and the Americans and British kept trying to destroy Russia completely.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 4, Members: 1, Guests: 3)

Similar threads

H
JAPAN CREATING A MISSILE WALL NEAR TAIWAN, 2000KM AWAY FROM TOKYO TO DETER CHINESE AIR OPERATIONS
Replies
3
Views
800
etylo
E
Yongpeng Sun-Tastaufen
Russia boosts defences near Japan, accuses US of expanding Asia-Pacific presence
2 3 4 5 6
Replies
87
Views
1K
KAL-EL
KAL-EL
beijingwalker
Russia refuses to hold annual fishing talks with Japan for the safety of Japanese fishing boats near the four Russian-held islands claimed by Japan
Replies
5
Views
508
Beast
B
Muhammed45
Russia test fires supersonic missiles at target in Sea of Japan
Replies
6
Views
364
Sinnerman108
Sinnerman108
alex pitters
US F-16 warplanes intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace near the state of Alaska
Replies
5
Views
1K
flameboard
F

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom