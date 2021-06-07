What's new

Worries Grow Over China’s Sinopharm Covid Shot: Bahrain Plans Pfizer Booster For Fully Vaccinated People

Worries Grow Over China’s Sinopharm Covid Shot: Bahrain Plans Pfizer Booster For Fully Vaccinated People

Bahrain is fighting a fierce Covid surge despite having one of the highest vaccination rates in the world.
Concerns over the effectiveness of Sinopharm’s vaccine continue to grow after Bahrain, battling a devastating coronavirus surge despite being one of the world’s most vaccinated nations, announced its decision to offer booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for those already fully immunized with the Chinese-made vaccine Thursday, the latest in a string of setbacks for the state-owned vaccine recently authorized by WHO.


Iran Carries Out Mass COVID-19 Vaccinations

Vials of China's Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine

GETTY IMAGES

KEY FACTS
Vulnerable individuals—including those who are obese, over 50 or have long-term illnesses—are being urged get a Pfizer booster shot six months after receiving their last Sinopharm inoculation, reported the Wall Street Journal.
While a government spokesperson told Forbes the vaccine offers a similarly high level of protection as other vaccines, the policy change comes after the country already started offering Sinopharm boosters while battling a Covid surge five times as deadly as India’s despite having around 50% of its population fully vaccinated.
Several other highly vaccinated countries that deployed the Sinopharm shot heavily are also experiencing severe outbreaks, with the UAE and the Seychelles both considering or implementing booster programs of their own.
Global concerns surrounding the efficacy of Chinese-made vaccines—notably Sinopharm and Sinovac, which have both been granted emergency authorization by the WHO—have festered due to a lack of public clinical data needed to verify manufacturers’ claims, deficiencies in the data that is made available and the widespread politicization of vaccines.
The peer-reviewed study from Sinopharm’s Phase 3 trial, published at the end of May, found the vaccine to 79% effective at preventing symptomatic disease, but noted the predominantly young, healthy and male trial participants meant it had “insufficient power to test the efficacy among those with chronic diseases, women, (and) older adults,” a concern the WHO echoed for older people.

The study’s authors also noted that no conclusions could be drawn from the trial about the prevention of both severe and asymptomatic disease.
Sinopharm did not respond to Forbes’ request for comment on this story.
CRUCIAL QUOTE
George Gao, the head of the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, acknowledged the poor efficacy of China’s vaccines at a conference in April, in what seemed to be an unintentional dissent from the party line. Gao said China was “formally considering” changes to its vaccines to “solve the problem that the efficacy of the existing vaccines is not high.” China responded swiftly, flushing discussion from social media and rebutting the incorrect interpretation of Gao’s statement. On state media, Gao later described it as a “misunderstanding.”

BIG NUMBER
90%. This is the proportion of cases in Bahrain that are attributed to people who have received no vaccine, a government spokesperson told Forbes.

CHIEF CRITIC
State-owned Sinopharm rarely addresses public concerns over efficacy. Chinese officials contend the line of questioning to be an example of anti-China bias and selective reporting ignoring deficiencies in other vaccines. Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said a Wall Street Journal article on the Seychelles “exposes their unhealthy mind-set of denigrating China at every turn.”

KEY BACKGROUND
China staunchly defends the quality and efficacy of its vaccines, which it rolled out long before completing late stage clinical trials, as an effective and needed tool to fight the pandemic, which it has used as a key foreign policy tool during the pandemic. Sinovac and Sinopharm’s vaccines are both in excess of the 50% efficacy threshold outlined by the WHO and FDA which, even at a lower limit, can have a major impact on saving lives in a world where the demand for vaccines continues to vastly outstrip demand. The use of another shot to boost immunity and fight new variants is also likely to be required of many Western vaccines—and major manufacturers are working on them—though it does not appear to be needed as soon as six months.

SURPRISING FACT
The UAE, which has been administering Sinopharm booster shots since March, has reportedly undertaken a clandestine effort to revaccinate fully vaccinated people with Pfizer’s shot. The Wall Street Journal cites “dozens of recipients” as telling them they have been vaccinated again, some of whom reported developing no antibodies after their Sinopharm immunization.
 
Hamartia Antidote said:
obese, over 50 or have long-term illnesses
Dunno, but in Pakistan people with these comorbidities are told to not get the vaccinates, this was already stated by the NCOC well before the vaccinations started, furthermore pregnant women too cannot get the SinoPharm vaccine.
Hamartia Antidote said:
BIG NUMBER
90%. This is the proportion of cases in Bahrain that are attributed to people who have received no vaccine, a government spokesperson told Forbes.
So the inoculation works.
Hamartia Antidote said:
SURPRISING FACT
The UAE, which has been administering Sinopharm booster shots since March, has reportedly undertaken a clandestine effort to revaccinate fully vaccinated people with Pfizer’s shot. The Wall Street Journal cites “dozens of recipients” as telling them they have been vaccinated again, some of whom reported developing no antibodies after their Sinopharm immunization.
Were these people co-morbid as well? pregnant? 60+?
Incredibly vague article, This seems more of a dog-whistle than anything.
 
Mr.Meap said:
furthermore pregnant women too cannot get the SinoPharm vaccine.
I don't think there is a restriction
www.zawya.com

Breastfeeding mothers urged to get inoculated in Bahrain

Pregnant women were at higher risk of a severe infection of Covid-19 and of pre-term delivery
www.zawya.com
The GDN reported last month that pregnant women and lactating mothers in Bahrain could register for Covid-19 jabs with options of Sinopharm or Pfizer/BioNTech, two of the five approved vaccines in the country.
 
Mr.Meap said:
Dunno, but in Pakistan people with these comorbidities are told to not get the vaccinates, this was already stated by the NCOC well before the vaccinations started, furthermore pregnant women too cannot get the SinoPharm vaccine.

So the inoculation works.

Were these people co-morbid as well? pregnant? 60+?
Incredibly vague article, This seems more of a dog-whistle than anything.
well sinopharm is only good for preventing severe case of the disease .
in Iran the order of vaccination is , medical personnel then elderly and then people with those comorbidity


to be honnest sinopharm is a good step for reducing mortality but its not good enough to eliminate the disease for that you need more
 
Wall Street Journal is all out against sinopharm in Bahrain during past few days. In Bahrain, we have 5 approved vaccinations so what's the big fuss about sinopharm only?

Hamartia Antidote said:
BIG NUMBER
90%. This is the proportion of cases in Bahrain that are attributed to people who have received no vaccine, a government spokesperson told Forbes.
There you go.
 
I find it interesting that Astra Zeneca with efficacy in the 60 ish percent range is not being discussed. I also find it interesting that words like vaccine diplomacy are being bandied about. Makes me think there is a definite political agenda at play. Anecdotally, a middle aged close friend who had received the Sinopharm vaccine tested negative weeks in a row despite everyone in their house who were all non vaccinated and COVID positive. There is more here than meets the eye
 
Kashif Siddiqui3333 said:
I find it interesting that Astra Zeneca with efficacy in the 60 ish percent range is not being discussed. I also find it interesting that words like vaccine diplomacy are being bandied about. Makes me think there is a definite political agenda at play. Anecdotally, a middle aged close friend who had received the Sinopharm vaccine tested negative weeks in a row despite everyone in their house who were all non vaccinated and COVID positive. There is more here than meets the eye
They would rather you not get Sinopharm and get sick, so they can laugh at your misery, while providing no help of any sort.
 
Kashif Siddiqui3333 said:
I find it interesting that Astra Zeneca with efficacy in the 60 ish percent range is not being discussed. I also find it interesting that words like vaccine diplomacy are being bandied about. Makes me think there is a definite political agenda at play. Anecdotally, a middle aged close friend who had received the Sinopharm vaccine tested negative weeks in a row despite everyone in their house who were all non vaccinated and COVID positive. There is more here than meets the eye
Same thing happened at my home 7 people out of 8 got covid positive except for my dad who was sinopharm vaccinated
 
Newer variants are making vaccine less effective. That is said for all vaccine not just sinopharm. I was reading a study yesterday that third dose of sinovac has produced 30 times more antibodies than previous two doses. So it is possible that third dose of same vaccine will have same effect.
 
