Worries Grow Over China’s Sinopharm Covid Shot: Bahrain Plans Pfizer Booster For Fully Vaccinated People

I find it interesting that Astra Zeneca with efficacy in the 60 ish percent range is not being discussed. I also find it interesting that words like vaccine diplomacy are being bandied about. Makes me think there is a definite political agenda at play. Anecdotally, a middle aged close friend who had received the Sinopharm vaccine tested negative weeks in a row despite everyone in their house who were all non vaccinated and COVID positive. There is more here than meets the eye