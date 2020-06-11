/ Register

  • Friday, June 12, 2020

Worried Indian Army Witnessing Huge PLA Build up on LAC with Massive Live Fire Exercises Nearby

Discussion in 'Indian Defence Forum' started by FOOLS_NIGHTMARE, Jun 11, 2020 at 11:59 PM.

Page 1 of 3
  1. Jun 11, 2020 at 11:59 PM #1
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 5,038 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Sensing the futility of the inconclusive Indo-China talks ,the Chinese are exerting more Military pressure on the Indians. The PLA are doing a massive military build-up,much to the horror of the Indians. The build up is not only just in Ladakh but also in other sectors including Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh wherever it shares borders with India. In a knee jerk reaction the Indians are rushing their troops in Fighting Formations to forward posts.
    https://www.timesnownews.com/india/...to-arunachal-india-beefs-up-deployment/604980

    HUGE BUILD-UP IN LHASA(TIBET)
    Satellite Imagery has never seen the Lhasa train station so busy ,with hundreds of vehicles being loaded to the staging areas on a daily basis. Lhasa has become one of PLAs WTC mobilisation area. More tough time for India as PLAGF Cdr LtGen XuQiling has possibly started preparing for the ops soon after he took over command.
    Just a few images below.
    [​IMG]
    [​IMG][​IMG]

    MASSIVE DISPLAY OF FIREPOWER TO SCARE THE INDIANS
    PLA have made few more new videos just for the Indians, the display of firepower along with the hardware is massive and impressive(must watch the videos and avoid the Tweet rhetoric).



    Indian army is worried and the common Indian is dwelling in its fools paradise. After spending billions on the mobilisation, this time China really means business.
     
    Last edited: Jun 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM
    • Thanks Thanks x 5
  2. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM #2
    Dil Pakistan

    Dil Pakistan SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,582
    Joined:
    Feb 5, 2009
    Ratings:
    +0 / 3,504 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Indians watching a horror movie (without need to buy a ticket) :lol:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 6
  3. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:16 AM #3
    The Accountant

    The Accountant SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    6,311
    Joined:
    Aug 13, 2016
    Ratings:
    +17 / 6,470 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    I still think its just posturing
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  4. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:19 AM #4
    Imran Khan

    Imran Khan PDF VETERAN

    Messages:
    52,779
    Joined:
    Oct 18, 2007
    Ratings:
    +57 / 98,774 / -39
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Pakistan
    chinese have one child policy and they dont want to die . indian media
    chinese air force can not fight india as Chinese pilots fly low level they are scared of hieght .indian media
    chinese navy can not fight as they are scared of water .indian media
    chinese are short in height they can not fight . indian media
    chinese turned atheists they dont want to die for country . indian media
    :rofl:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 11
  5. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:24 AM #5
    Mangus Ortus Novem

    Mangus Ortus Novem SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,995
    Joined:
    Jun 7, 2008
    Ratings:
    +164 / 28,986 / -0
    Country:
    Netherlands
    Location:
    Pakistan
    With the Power of Indianness... the Indian army will conquer Beijing in TwoDays!
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  6. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:31 AM #6
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 5,038 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    The above and more portrays the mind frame of a culture that dwells on Fantasies!

    Comes brainlessnes,dirtymindness, cowardiceness,filthyness and no fitness.:enjoy:
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 4
  7. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:32 AM #7
    ChennaiDude

    ChennaiDude SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,444
    Joined:
    Dec 18, 2011
    Ratings:
    +3 / 1,811 / -8
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    Time now for India also to make a horror movie- Lets make a video showing our Ballistic Missiles getting ready and all nuclear tips getting mounted on top- Also getting the 2nd strike and third strike ready as well- Lets make sure to make a movie also known as MAD- Let the PLA know that common China is dwelling in a fools paradise- Even after moving so much heavy artillery and mobilization, all it takes is one stupid mistake and Kaboom there goes the region in MAD. Good story bro.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  8. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:36 AM #8
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 5,038 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    Are you sure about it! First of all some of them might not even work for a start, secondly you need big B..lls to do that. But your biggest CHAMPION is still hiding somewhere.
     
  9. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:38 AM #9
    xeuss

    xeuss SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,030
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,206 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    All crap when compared to the feared soldiers that India is mobilizing as we speak

    upload_2020-6-11_14-35-44.jpeg
    upload_2020-6-11_14-36-15.jpeg
    [​IMG]

    upload_2020-6-11_14-37-31.jpeg

    [​IMG]

    China is going to shit in their pants
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  10. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:40 AM #10
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 5,038 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    These Baghats have lost their CHADDIS, and their false bravado down the drains.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  11. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:40 AM #11
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,809
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,339 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    India has no clue what it got itself into. Overwhelmed and helpless. China got itself some more territory in the process. It is undoubtedly a huge win for China.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  12. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:41 AM #12
    Trailer23

    Trailer23 SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,396
    Joined:
    Jun 2, 2012
    Ratings:
    +82 / 6,769 / -0
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    United Arab Emirates
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  13. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM #13
    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE

    FOOLS_NIGHTMARE SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    3,090
    Joined:
    Sep 26, 2018
    Ratings:
    +21 / 5,038 / -2
    Country:
    United Kingdom
    Location:
    United Kingdom
    They are claiming more as we speak.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
  14. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM #14
    xeuss

    xeuss SENIOR MEMBER

    Messages:
    2,030
    Joined:
    Aug 22, 2019
    Ratings:
    +4 / 4,206 / -0
    Country:
    India
    Location:
    United States
    Which finger is it this time?
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 1
  15. Jun 12, 2020 at 12:42 AM #15
    Dalit

    Dalit ELITE MEMBER

    Messages:
    8,809
    Joined:
    Mar 16, 2012
    Ratings:
    +2 / 13,339 / -17
    Country:
    Pakistan
    Location:
    Netherlands
    Indian silence speaks volume.
     
    • Thanks Thanks x 2
Page 1 of 3
Similar Threads
  1. Darth Vader

    Pakistan Army Chief witnesses Field Firing and Battle Inoculation exercises

    Darth Vader, Feb 21, 2013, in forum: Pakistan Army
    Replies:
    0
    Views:
    1,674
    Darth Vader
    Feb 21, 2013
  2. Stephen Cohen

    Indian Army holds massive Exercise --CHAKRAVYUH

    Stephen Cohen, May 9, 2016, in forum: Indian Defence Forum
    Replies:
    23
    Views:
    2,816
    MKC
    May 12, 2016
  3. The Ronin

    US, Singapore armies conducted Tiger Balm live fire exercise

    The Ronin, May 30, 2018, in forum: Military Forum
    Replies:
    2
    Views:
    446
    Metanoia
    May 30, 2018
  4. F-22Raptor

    US Army Gearing Up for Massive Exercises to Prepare for Russian, Chinese Threats

    F-22Raptor, Oct 16, 2019, in forum: World Affairs
    Replies:
    1
    Views:
    222
    Angry Easterling
    Oct 16, 2019
  5. Dazzler

    Indian Army building up for an offensive?

    Dazzler, May 12, 2020, in forum: Kashmir War
    Replies:
    28
    Views:
    18,832
    Archie
    May 15, 2020
Loading...
Currently Active Users Viewing This Thread: 54 (Users: 12, Guests: 35)
  1. Flash_Ninja ,
  2. crankthatskunk ,
  3. RoshiniVenegal ,
  4. ChinaToday ,
  5. Riea ,
  6. mshah ,
  7. Sal12 ,
  8. GamoAccu ,
  9. truthseeker2010