beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
World's two 'most-popular' apps are from China and the US
IANS / Updated: Nov 7, 2021, 05:59PM IST



Short video platform TikTok emerged as the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for the minth of October 2021 with more than 57 million installs.

The largest number of installs were from Douyin in China at 17 percent, followed by the US at 11 percent, reports Sensor Tower.

Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 56 million installs, which represented a 31 per cent increase from October 2020.

The countries with the largest number of Instagram installs were from India at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent. Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month.

Last year, the Indian government said it was banning 59 apps developed by Chinese firms, including ByteDance's TikTok and PUBG Mobile over concerns that these apps were engaging in activities that threatened national security.


www.gadgetsnow.com

