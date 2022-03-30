What's new

World's most powerful electric cruise ship on maiden voyage in China

10:12, 30-Mar-2022

473c6530c5894f7183c051337bdc74e4.jpeg

The Yangtze River-Three Gorges Dam 1 cruise ship sets off its maiden voyage in Hubei, China, March 29, 2022. /CFP

The "Yangtze River-Three Gorges Dam 1" cruise ship, fully powered by electric batteries with a capacity of 1,300 passengers, set off on its maiden voyage on Tuesday in Yichang City in central China's Hubei Province.

According to the China Three Gorges Cooperation, the 100-meter-long ship has 15 individual battery packs with a total capacity of 7,500 kilowatt-hour (kWh), the largest in a cruise ship, which roughly equals to that of more than 100 electric cars.

4e6feaf5c7a3486a82ed96b2bf2b8b1e.jpeg

The battery packs of the Yangtze River-Three Gorges Dam 1 cruise ship, March 28, 2022. /CFP

The ship can sail 100 kilometers at a speed of 16 km per hour.

A charger was also built at the ship's home port, which can fully charge the ship's battery in six hours with green electricity from a hydropower plant, according to Zhang Yu, a manager at the Three Gorges Electric Energy Co. Ltd., a Wuhan-based company that managed the building of the ship.

4c5c3cab214b4ae799839884f8f8ea4e.jpeg

With green energy, the ship can save 530 tonnes of fuel annually, leading to a reduction in harmful gas of more than 1,600 tonnes every year.

The electric engine of the ship generates less vibration and noise, providing a better experience for the passengers.

news.cgtn.com

World's most powerful electric cruise ship on maiden voyage in China

The green energy ship can carry 1,300 passengers on a 100 km trip.
news.cgtn.com news.cgtn.com
 

