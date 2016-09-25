What's new

World's Longest Highway Tunnel Above 10,000 Feet Ready After 10 Years - Atal Tunnel, connecting Manali to Leh

D

DavidsSling

FULL MEMBER
Sep 30, 2019
702
0
620
Country
Israel
Location
Australia
"Atal Tunnel, connecting Manali to Leh, is the world''s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years," said KP Purushothaman, Chief Engineer.


World's Longest Highway Tunnel Above 10,000 Feet Ready After 10 Years

Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the tunnel in case of any fire incident.

Manali (Himachal Pradesh):
The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years.

"Atal Tunnel, connecting Manali to Leh, is the world''s longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet. The estimated period for completion of this tunnel was less than 6 years but it was completed in 10 years," said KP Purushothaman, Chief Engineer.

"There are CCTV cameras at every 60 metres and emergency exit tunnels at every 500 metres inside the tunnel. The tunnel will reduce the distance between Manali and Leh by 46 kilometres and four hours can be saved," said KP Purushothaman.

Fire hydrants have also been installed inside the tunnel in case of any fire incident.

"The induction and de-induction of resources was a difficult task while it was under construction. We did face a lot of challenges but together we were able to complete its construction. The tunnel's width is 10.5 metres, including footpath of 1 metre on both sides," said KP Purushothaman.

Speaking to ANI, Colonel Parikshit Mehra, Director, Atal Tunnel project said that many experts working within the team were of the opinion to change the alignment of the tunnel.

"We have had this dream to connect Leh and this was the first step to the connectivity ladder. This tunnel was a challenging project because we were working only from two ends. The other end was in North, across the Rohtang Pas which was accessible only for around five months in a year," he added.

www.ndtv.com

World's Longest Highway Tunnel Above 10,000 Feet Ready After 10 Years

The construction of the Atal Tunnel connecting Manali with Leh, which is the world's longest highway tunnel above 10,000 feet, has been completed in a span of 10 years whereas the original estimated time was less than six years.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)

Thread starter Similar threads Forum Replies Date
beijingwalker China's World's Longest And Most Beautiful Highways and Tunnels General Photos & Multimedia 0
RISING SUN Queensland to build one of the world's longest electric vehicle highways China & Far East 21
beijingwalker World's longest desert highway starts operation World Affairs 0
beijingwalker World's longest desert highway links Beijing to Urumqi China & Far East 12
beijingwalker World's longest glass-bottomed bridge opens in China General Photos & Multimedia 0
Jyotish The world's longest high-speed rail networks General Photos & Multimedia 29
beijingwalker 526 meters,The world's longest bridge made fully of glass has opened over ariver in China China & Far East 0
S World’s longest, highest cable car project to be launched in Pakistan’s KP Infrastructure & Development 2
beijingwalker 10 longest bridg es in the world: majority of them are in China World Affairs 1
beijingwalker World's longest bamboo walkway built in east China General Photos & Multimedia 1

Similar threads

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top