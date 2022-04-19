What's new

World's longest glass bridge nearly complete in Vietnam

Viet

Viet

The 2,073.5-foot-long Bach Long bridge at Vietnam's Moc Chau Island Tourist Area is set to become the longest glass bridge in the world when it opens to the public April 30. Photo courtesy of the Moc Chau Island Tourist Area.

April 18 (UPI) -- Tourism officials in Vietnam said a 2,073.5-foot-long glass bridge set to open to the public soon is believed to be the longest glass bridge in the world.

Officials with the Moc Chau Island Tourist Area in Son La Province said the Bach Long bridge, set to open April 30 for the Reunification Day holiday, is being submitted to Guinness World Records for recognition as the longest glass bridge in the world.

The record is currently held by 1,410.7-foot-long glass bridge over the Zhangjiajie Grand Canyon in China's Hunan Province.

Moc Chau Island Tourist Area officials said the bridge, suspended nearly 500 feet over the ground, has a deck made from super tempered glass produced by French company St. Gobain.

Officials said only 500 tourists will be allowed on the bridge at a time for safety reasons.

