World’s longest expressway between Delhi and Mumbai to open in March 2023: All you need to know

Delhi-Mumbai Expressway: The 1380-km eight-lane expressway — passing through Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat — will reduce travel time between the cities to 12 hours.

What is the Delhi-Mumbai expressway?

Cost: Rs 98,000 crore

Length: 1,380 km

Completion schedule: The first phase from Delhi-Jaipur (Dausa)-Lalsot and Vadodara-Ankleshwar is expected to be open to traffic by March 2022. The expressway is expected to be completed by March 2023.

The project was kickstarted in 2018 with the foundation stone being laid on March 9, 2019.

The expressway will feature a spur to Jewar Airport and Jawaharlal Nehru Port to Mumbai through a spur in Mumbai.

The expressway will improve connectivity to economic hubs like Jaipur, Kishangarh, Ajmer, Kota, Chittorgarh, Udaipur, Bhopal, Ujjain, Indore, Ahmedabad, Vadodara and Surat.

Out of the 1,380 km, contracts have been awarded for more than 1,200 km where work is under progress.

Over 15,000 hectares of land has been acquired across states for the construction of the Delhi-Mumbai expressway.

Key features of Delhi-Mumbai Expressway

The eight-lane access-controlled expressway can be expanded to a 12-lane expressway depending on the volume of traffic.

The expressway will have wayside amenities – resorts, restaurants, food courts, fuel stations, facilities for truckers, logistics parks.

A helicopter ambulance service for accident victims and a heliport, which will use drone services for business as well.

Over two million trees and shrubs are planned to be planted along the highway.

The expressway is the first in Asia and only the second in the world to feature animal overpasses to facilitate unrestricted movement of wildlife.

The expressway will also include two iconic 8-lane tunnels, one tunneling through Mukundra sanctuary without disturbing the endangered fauna in the region for 4 km and the second 4 km eight-lane tunnel will pass through the Matheran eco-sensitive zone.

The expressway will result in annual fuel savings of more than 320 million litres and reduce CO2 emissions by 850 million kg which is equivalent to the planting of 40 million trees.

More than 12 lakh tonnes of steel will be consumed in the construction of the expressway, which is equivalent to building 50 Howrah bridges.

80 lakh tonnes of cement will be consumed for the project, which is approximately 2% of India’s annual cement production capacity.

The project has also created employment for thousands of trained civil engineers and more than 50 lakh man days of work.

Haryana

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Gujarat

Farmers fairly compensated