World's longest desert-crossing expressway in full operation today June.30 2021. Full length 2,800Km,from Beijing to Xinjiang Urumqi

China's G7 expressway, the longest desert-crossing expressway in the world, fully opened to traffic on Wednesday after the last section of the route in Xinjiang was put into operation. The 2,800-km-expressway spans over 500 km of desert and other nobody's lands

Jingxin-Expressway.jpg
 
