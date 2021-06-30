World's longest desert-crossing expressway in full operation today June.30 2021. Full length 2,800Km,from Beijing to Xinjiang Urumqi



China's G7 expressway, the longest desert-crossing expressway in the world, fully opened to traffic on Wednesday after the last section of the route in Xinjiang was put into operation. The 2,800-km-expressway spans over 500 km of desert and other nobody's lands