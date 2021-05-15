What's new

World’s least trusted | How US media lost the trust of the public

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

Nov 4, 2011
World’s least trusted | How US media lost the trust of the public

According to a study, the United States has the lowest level of trust in the media among all countries surveyed - 29% and remains one of the few countries that hasn’t seen an increase in trust in recent years.

 
dbc

dbc

Feb 1, 2009
beijingwalker said:
World’s least trusted | How US media lost the trust of the public

According to a study, the United States has the lowest level of trust in the media among all countries surveyed - 29% and remains one of the few countries that hasn’t seen an increase in trust in recent years.

RT News are bunch of retards.

This was the survey question

Please indicate your level of agreement with the following statements: I think you can trust the news/news I use/news in social media/news in search most of the time. Base: Total sample in all markets: 92,372.

Americans gave news they find online the lowest trust score.
Online can be any source including RT, CGTN, NYTimes, Wall Street, Global times or social media.
The thread title is incorrect its not specifically loss of trust in US media it is loss of trust in online news from any source.

The survey just shows that Americans are way may cautious about what they read online - which is a good thing. Next time use your brain cells before you quote RT news.


Overview and Key Findings of the 2021 Digital News Report

More than a year after it began, the Coronavirus pandemic continues to cast a dark cloud over the health of our communities – as well as that of the news industry. The crisis – complete with lockdowns and other restrictions – has hastened the demise of printed newspapers, further impacting the...
reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk reutersinstitute.politics.ox.ac.uk
 
Adecypher

Adecypher

Dec 17, 2014
This is alarming but just thinking out loud ALL media enterprises are business enterprises as also mentioned in this short clip so it’s all about feeding a certain narrative (true or false) to get the favorable ratings out from a certain demographic, I guess to some extent truth and real journalism is NOT good for business or it is not good for the bottom line … and as mentioned it seems the viewership also want to hear news which lies close to their perception of events or stories happening around them… on the other side people who are aware of this look for alternate source of news and information which normally deemed as “conspiracies” by the mainstream media and always get rebuked unfortunately…and in journalism you have to be “crazy brave” to follow the alternate route and not afraid to challenge the mainstream narrative or bite the hand that feeds you … at the end of the day everyone have to put food on the table for their family …
 
