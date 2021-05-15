World’s least trusted | How US media lost the trust of the public

This is alarming but just thinking out loud ALL media enterprises are business enterprises as also mentioned in this short clip so it’s all about feeding a certain narrative (true or false) to get the favorable ratings out from a certain demographic, I guess to some extent truth and real journalism is NOT good for business or it is not good for the bottom line … and as mentioned it seems the viewership also want to hear news which lies close to their perception of events or stories happening around them… on the other side people who are aware of this look for alternate source of news and information which normally deemed as “conspiracies” by the mainstream media and always get rebuked unfortunately…and in journalism you have to be “crazy brave” to follow the alternate route and not afraid to challenge the mainstream narrative or bite the hand that feeds you … at the end of the day everyone have to put food on the table for their family …