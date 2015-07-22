What's new

World's largest solar powered hydrogen plant in China begins operation

World's largest solar powered hydrogen plant in China begins operation
Operation began on Tuesday on the world's largest solar powered hydrogen plant in China. The project, owned by Baofeng Energy Group, uses a 200-MW solar power plant located in northwest China's Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region to electrolyze water to make hydrogen, which replaces coal.

 
