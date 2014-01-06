beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 33,479
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
World's largest roll-on/roll-off passenger, freight port starts operation in S China
|Thread starter
|Similar threads
|Forum
|Replies
|Date
|China to Roll Out World’s Largest 5G Mobile Phone Network
|China & Far East
|12
|largest truck plant in the world ... every 130seconds rolls out a new truck
|Europe & Russia
|3
|Runway Roll: World's largest-ever airplane with wingspan longer than football field
|Air Warfare
|0
|World's largest healthcare scheme to roll out in Indonesia
|World Affairs
|15
|World's largest healthcare scheme to roll out in Indonesia
|China & Far East
|0
|China Delivers World’s Largest Dual-Fuel LNG Container Ship
|China & Far East
|1
|Exploring Temples and Monasteries in Remote China's Tibetan region and the largest prayer wheel in the world
|China & Far East
|3
|the Qingxu cave consists of a huge karst cave and the largest natural bridge in the world.
|China & Far East
|0
|Xinjiang's Tarim River diverted and channeled to nurture world's largest desert poplar forest
|General Photos & Multimedia
|27
|Asia's largest electronic market v.s. the world's largest electronic market
|China & Far East
|1