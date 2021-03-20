Log in
Register
What's new
Search
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Home
Forums
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
What's new
New posts
New media
New media comments
New profile posts
Latest activity
Media
New media
New comments
Search media
Members
Current visitors
New profile posts
Search profile posts
Forum Rules
Everywhere
Threads
This forum
This thread
Search titles only
By:
Search
Advanced search…
Menu
New posts
All threads
Latest threads
New threads
Search forums
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
JavaScript is disabled. For a better experience, please enable JavaScript in your browser before proceeding.
World's Largest Meat Producing Countries
Thread starter
onebyone
Start date
57 minutes ago
onebyone
SENIOR MEMBER
Jul 2, 2014
6,303
-4
15,299
Country
Location
57 minutes ago
#1
Titanium100
SENIOR MEMBER
Mar 1, 2019
5,282
-7
4,704
Country
Location
52 minutes ago
#2
China should out of kindness export meat or give half of that to India.. Their brains are low on protein and they certainly act like that...
Help a vegi brother out
You must log in or register to reply here.
Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 1, Guests: 1)
8888888888888
Similar threads
D
Indira Nooyi : A Tamil Brahmin who heads world’s largest cow-meat supplier company
Drizzt
Mar 20, 2021
2
3
4
Replies
53
Views
3K
Mar 20, 2021
Drizzt
D
R
Pakistan Among World's Largest Food Producing Countries
RiazHaq
Jan 6, 2021
Replies
12
Views
1K
Jan 7, 2021
AUz
World's Largest Meat Producing Countries
onebyone
Dec 28, 2020
Replies
0
Views
527
Dec 28, 2020
onebyone
Diners develop a taste for meat substitutes
Hamartia Antidote
Dec 21, 2020
2
Replies
29
Views
1K
Dec 23, 2020
That Guy
Western media double standard in accusing China of meat overconsumption: expert
TaiShang
Jan 25, 2021
Replies
11
Views
732
Jan 26, 2021
That Guy
Share:
Reddit
Pinterest
Tumblr
WhatsApp
Email
Link
Latest posts
Drone strike that killed children to go unpunished – Pentagon
Latest: S.Y.A
A moment ago
World Affairs
Why do Hindu girls prefer Muslim men over Hindus?
Latest: SIPRA
A moment ago
Central & South Asia
9400 Year Origin of Ancient Egypt DISCOVERED in Underground Pyramid
Latest: Battlion25
1 minute ago
General Photos & Multimedia
Afghanistan: Mining at Mes Aynak Has Resumed: Officials
Latest: FuturePAF
2 minutes ago
Central & South Asia
UAE Suspends Multi-Billion Weapons Deal in Sign of Growing Frustration with US Restrictions on its Relations & Business with China !
Latest: Daniel808
5 minutes ago
China & Far East
Pakistan Defence Latest Posts
New fighter for PAF Doctrine?
Latest: Battlion25
8 minutes ago
Pakistan Air Force
TTP claims attack on Rawalpindi Police Patrol, 1 matyred several others injured
Latest: Signalian
16 minutes ago
Pakistan's Internal Security
Hangor 1971 |Telefilm | Trailer | ARY Digital
Latest: Jango
28 minutes ago
Pakistan Navy
M
Pakistan Army Aviation Corps - Updated
Latest: mingle
58 minutes ago
Pakistan Army
POF BW-20 Battle Rifle (7.62x51mm)
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 7:10 AM
Pakistan Defence & Industry
Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts
US to release CSF?
Latest: Falconless
17 minutes ago
Strategic & Foreign Affairs
Computer, Laptops and Phones will have a Tabdeli and will face 17% GST from Next Year
Latest: S.Y.A
37 minutes ago
Pakistan Economy
Centre to stop financing provincial uplift projects
Latest: RealNapster
40 minutes ago
Social & Current Events
-Justice Wajihuddin Claims Imran is not an Honest Man
Latest: AZ1
40 minutes ago
Pakistani Siasat
Pakistan to significantly lower trade deficit by Jan 2022.
Latest: Bilal9
Today at 9:30 AM
Pakistan Economy
Military Forum Latest Posts
India - Pakistan conflict analysis - aims, tactics, strategy, results
Latest: Desert Fox 1
Today at 10:08 AM
Military History & Tactics
Turkey is ready to export unmanned aerial vehicles to India
Latest: Kaleem.61
Today at 10:07 AM
Equipment & Gear
14.12.'71, PAF F-6s RTB After Shooting Down Indian MiG-21
Latest: SQ8
Today at 9:43 AM
Air Warfare
N
Yes, Australia is Getting New Submarines, But So is the United Kingdom
Latest: nahtanbob
Today at 8:14 AM
Naval Warfare
MBDA conducts final test firing of its new Marte ER anti-ship missile
Latest: Zarvan
Today at 7:32 AM
Military Forum
Country Latest Posts
16th December 1971: From East Pakistan to Bangladesh
Latest: FuturePAF
8 minutes ago
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Partition of India on religious lines was a historic mistake: Indian defence minister Rajnath Singh
Latest: SIPRA
16 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
No Chinese incursion in Arunachal Pradesh during Modi era: Local MP
Latest: siegecrossbow
19 minutes ago
Indian Defence Forum
Egyptian Armed Forces
Latest: Battlion25
32 minutes ago
Arab Defence Forum
Chill Bangladesh Thread
Latest: Bilal9
Today at 10:03 AM
Bangladesh Defence Forum
Home
Forums
World Affairs Forum
China & Far East
Menu
Log in
Register
Top
Bottom