What's new

World's largest hydro-solar power station enters operation in China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
59,417
-57
99,379
Country
China
Location
China
World's largest hydro-solar power station enters operation in China
15:07, 25-Jun-2023


The first phase of the world's largest hydro-solar power plant, also the world's highest power station of its kind, entered full operation in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday. Upon full completion, the Kela project's total installed capacity scale will exceed 100 million kilowatts, with annual power generation of around 300 billion kWh, sufficient to serve 100 million households for a year.
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 0, Members: 0, Guests: 0)

Similar threads

beijingwalker
China set to open world's largest hybrid energy plant in 2023
Replies
0
Views
361
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Solar and EV Booms Push China Toward Energy Tipping Point, Nation’s transition nearing a crucial stage where fossil fuel falls into long-term decline
Replies
0
Views
216
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China’s World-Beating Solar Boom Is Heading for a Record Year
Replies
0
Views
256
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
China leads the world in preparing for extreme weather threats to power supplies
Replies
0
Views
129
beijingwalker
beijingwalker
Homo Sapiens
Bangladesh's largest "solar fish farm" powers mill, national grid
Replies
1
Views
148
mb444
mb444

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom