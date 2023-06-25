World's largest hydro-solar power station enters operation in China

15:07, 25-Jun-2023The first phase of the world's largest hydro-solar power plant, also the world's highest power station of its kind, entered full operation in southwest China's Sichuan Province on Sunday. Upon full completion, the Kela project's total installed capacity scale will exceed 100 million kilowatts, with annual power generation of around 300 billion kWh, sufficient to serve 100 million households for a year.