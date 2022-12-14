What's new

World's largest Gems & Jewellery park to be set up in Mumbai

-=virus=-

-=virus=-

SENIOR MEMBER
Sep 18, 2012
4,092
-21
2,595
Country
India
Location
India
Mumbai, Maharashtra.. not Gujarat ?

That's a bit surprising, Guj has been traditional home to diamond processing and jewellery etc afaik

Windjammer said:
1671008175705.png
Click to expand...

Lagta hai wind-breaker saab fir se air force section ka rasta bhool ge.. :P
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,950
178
146,696
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,492
-19
10,432
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
There's also another saying...
If you just keep kissing your backside, you will strain your neck and your lips will turn purple.
Click to expand...
that is blasphemous anyway Well let us worry about that so far we are doing just fine lol

Windjammer said:
Plus don't just post about neighbours mobile towers getting damaged by militants... Also pay attention to how many construction machinery is being torched by Naxals on daily basis. 😏
Click to expand...

Maoists insurgents in India at their weakest in 30 years. so nothing to report honestly compared to pakistan where militancy is at it's peak but you won't see me or any Indian pay no attention to that at all it's not like we are oblivious it's just that we don't care
 
Windjammer

Windjammer

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 9, 2009
39,950
178
146,696
Country
Pakistan
Location
United Kingdom
-=virus=- said:
Lagta hai wind-breaker saab fir se air force section ka rasta bhool ge.. :P
Click to expand...
You should pop out your head every now and then... Terey damagh kay virus kay liye acha ho ga.
20221214_090353.jpg


INDIAPOSITIVE said:
Maoists insurgents in India at their weakest in 30 years. so nothing to report honestly compared to pakistan where militancy is at it's peak but you won't see me or any Indian pay no attention to that at all it's not like we are oblivious it's just that we don't care
Click to expand...
Really, who is we.
Chaman incident happened just last week and every Indian was willing to adopt a Taliban as their Jija Ji.
Some cobra commandos were killed by Naxal just last week...
Surprise surprise..
None of us even remotely mentioned it. Anyways, try to contribute with some defence related matters rather than just selling Indian samosas and Parathas.
 
Last edited:
Mrityunjay Rai

Mrityunjay Rai

FULL MEMBER
Feb 18, 2009
508
-13
369
Country
India
Location
India
-=virus=- said:
Mumbai, Maharashtra.. not Gujarat ?

That's a bit surprising, Guj has been traditional home to diamond processing and jewellery etc afaik



Lagta hai wind-breaker saab fir se air force section ka rasta bhool ge.. :P
Click to expand...
His wind gets jammed every time he listen a good news about India. He is also in state of shock after China got beating in Tawang.
 
INDIAPOSITIVE

INDIAPOSITIVE

ELITE MEMBER
Sep 20, 2014
8,492
-19
10,432
Country
India
Location
India
Windjammer said:
You should pop out your head every now and then... Terey damagh kay virus kay liye acha ho ga.
View attachment 905694


Really, who is we.
Chaman incident happened just last week and every Indian was willing to adopt a Taliban as their Jija Ji.
Click to expand...

i think you have us indians confused with NK

www.ndtv.com

Taliban Has "Broken Shackles Of Slavery", Says Pak PM Imran Khan

The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, according to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, is "breaking the chains of slavery". The Pakistan-backed group took over Kabul on Sunday, setting off concerns about the return of the hardline system.
www.ndtv.com www.ndtv.com
Windjammer said:
Some cobra commandos were killed by Naxal just last week...
Click to expand...
Windjammer said:
Surprise surprise..
None of us even remotely mentioned it.
Click to expand...
it's still at it's lowest, our ratio has improved significantly no comparison at all

Windjammer said:
Anyways, try to contribute with some defence related matters rather than just selling Indian samosas and Parathas.
Click to expand...
defence.pk

100 times stronger than steel—this Bengaluru company’s nanotubes catching Navy, Tesla’s eye

Nestled among the trees and winding roads in Bengaluru’s Electronic City is a small, odd trapezium-shaped building that’s pushing into those realms of science where few have gone before. It’s the home of NoPo Nanotechnologies, one of the few companies on the planet to manufacture one of the...
defence.pk
defence.pk

India has built 12 hypersonic wind tunnels where it can test missiles at a speed of 13 times the speed of sound: US DoD report.

defence.pk

215d3c22a35e5e6b5e4e303208312d35.jpg



samosa phobia?
 

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 3, Members: 1, Guests: 2)

Similar threads

lightoftruth
India's merchandise exports grow 30% in April to reach record $40 billion
Replies
0
Views
276
lightoftruth
lightoftruth
INDIAPOSITIVE
India’s lab-made diamond exports expected to reach $8 billion amid US demand surge
Replies
0
Views
295
INDIAPOSITIVE
INDIAPOSITIVE
A
Mumbai Coastal Road Project Set For Dec 2023 Inauguration, 57% Overall Work Complete As TBM 'Mavala' Excavates 600 m In Second Tunnel
Replies
0
Views
615
avenuepark57
A
INDIAPOSITIVE
Rays Experts to commission world's largest solar park in Rajasthan
Replies
5
Views
338
Skull and Bones
Skull and Bones
GreatHanWarrior
Mumbai: 50% work on second tunnel of Coastal Road completed, says BMC
2 3 4
Replies
52
Views
2K
GreatHanWarrior
GreatHanWarrior

Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom