World's Largest Elevator Installed At Reliance's Jio World Centre

Reliance's Jio World Centre in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex is now home to the world's largest elevator.At 25.78 sq metres, this record-breaking elevator is as big as a small flat in Mumbai.Built by Finnish company Kone, this elevator weighing 16 tonnes, is supported by 18 pulleys and nine ropes for safety. The rope system by itself is innovative with pulley beams. The entire structural shaft moves on rails fixed over steel columns."The hoisting machine is the KONE EcosDisk® MX100 Heavy duty – making it not just super strong and durable but also energy saving. The elevator is fitted with KONE E-Link™ - a comprehensive facility management tool feature that makes it possible to remotely monitor the elevator," the company said."It has a unique 4-panel centre opening door and glass walls offering an all-round scenic view. There are two info screens that offer building news and updates. The interior design matches the lotus theme that's central to the Jio World Centre décor," it added.The largest elevator installed at Jio World Centre in Mumbai (Kone)In March this year, Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) announced the opening of the Jio World Centre, covering around 18.5 acres in the prime location of Mumbai.RIL expects the centre to be India's iconic business, commerce, and culture destination.