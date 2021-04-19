World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory to Make EV Every 2 Seconds to come in India

Surya 1 said: Two wheelers is the main mode of transportation for Indian middle class. Electric scooters will be something which will change the the fate of India. Transportation for the middle class will be damn cheap. India will be able to fight very effectively with pollution and her dependence on petroleum product will reduce to a big extent. This is a Win-Win situation for Indian government Indian people and Indian economy. Click to expand...

This...safe electric two wheelers and rider airbags(need to push price below 200 euros per jacket) will remain the only viable option for India till India goes into the high middle income territorry ($15,000 GDP percapita nominal minimum).......on top of that most Indian towns outside of the top 12 big cities and industrial cities, are not really built around the car...they are mostly narrow lanes built for cycles, cycle rickshaws, horse drawn carriages, ox carts.....those have or are being replaced with small capacity motorcycles, light commercial vehicles built on quadricycle chassisI donot see the situation changing before the next 35 yearsJapanese Kei class light commerical vehicles may be suitable for India if they can be modified for tough Indian terrain and grime