বিশ্বের সবচেয়ে বড় বার্ণ হাসপাতালের কার্যক্রম শুরু হচ্ছে



The largest burning hospital in the world starts service.

The BNP-Jamaat alliance on January 5, 2014 after the election boycott started petrol bomb attacks across the country. Hundreds of people were killed in petrol bombs. Many people have been killed in different parts of the country due to petrol bomb injuries. Many people are admitted to different hospitals but they died after getting treatment. Due to admission in Dhaka Medical College and Hospital burn unit few times than the bed, the patient has to face difficulty, but the authorities have to eat.

Considering these issues, Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had announced the establishment of an International Standard Burning and Plastic Surgery Institute on 27th February 2015 at an International Conference on Plastic Surgery.