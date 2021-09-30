What's new

Worlds largest arms exporters by nation

retaxis

retaxis

Nov 16, 2007
www.theglobaleconomy.com

Arms exports by country, around the world | TheGlobalEconomy.com

The average for 2020 based on 32 countries was 713.09 million U.S. dollars.The highest value was in the USA: 9372 million U.S. dollars and the lowest value was in Colombia: 4 million U.S. dollars. The indicator is available from 1960 to 2020. Below is a chart for all countries where data are...
www.theglobaleconomy.com www.theglobaleconomy.com


Arms exports, million constant U.S. dollars, 2020 - Country rankings:
The average for 2020 based on 32 countries was 713.09 million U.S. dollars.The highest value was in the USA: 9372 million U.S. dollars and the lowest value was in Colombia: 4 million U.S. dollars. The indicator is available from 1960 to 2020. Below is a chart for all countries where data are available.

Measure: million U.S. dollars; Source: Stockholm International Peace Research Institute




Definition: Arms transfers cover the supply of military weapons through sales, aid, gifts, and those made through manufacturing licenses. Data cover major conventional weapons such as aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery, radar systems, missiles, and ships designed for military use. Excluded are transfers of other military equipment such as small arms and light weapons, trucks, small artillery, ammunition, support equipment, technology transfers, and other services. Figures are SIPRI Trend Indicator Values (TIVs) expressed in US$ m. A '0' indicates that the value of deliveries is less than US$0.5m
Arms exports in Europe
Arms exports in Asia
Arms exports in Africa
Arms exports in North America
Arms exports in South America
Arms exports in Australia
Arms exports in the European union
Arms exports in Sub Sahara Africa
Arms exports in MENA
Arms exports in South East Asia
Arms exports in Latin America
chart is in the link
 
