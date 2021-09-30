Worlds largest arms exporters by nation

Arms exports by country, around the world | TheGlobalEconomy.com The average for 2020 based on 32 countries was 713.09 million U.S. dollars.The highest value was in the USA: 9372 million U.S. dollars and the lowest value was in Colombia: 4 million U.S. dollars. The indicator is available from 1960 to 2020. Below is a chart for all countries where data are...

Arms exports, million constant U.S. dollars, 2020 - Country rankings:

The average for 2020 based on 32 countries was 713.09 million U.S. dollars.The highest value was in the USA: 9372 million U.S. dollars and the lowest value was in Colombia: 4 million U.S. dollars. The indicator is available from 1960 to 2020. Below is a chart for all countries where data are available.Measure: million U.S. dollars; Source: Stockholm International Peace Research InstituteDefinition: Arms transfers cover the supply of military weapons through sales, aid, gifts, and those made through manufacturing licenses. Data cover major conventional weapons such as aircraft, armored vehicles, artillery, radar systems, missiles, and ships designed for military use. Excluded are transfers of other military equipment such as small arms and light weapons, trucks, small artillery, ammunition, support equipment, technology transfers, and other services. Figures are SIPRI Trend Indicator Values (TIVs) expressed in US$ m. A '0' indicates that the value of deliveries is less than US$0.5mchart is in the link