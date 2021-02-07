World's largest 100,000-metric-ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility arrived at a gas field in South China Sea

By Global TimesPublished: Feb 07, 2021 11:18 AMChina's 100,000-metric-ton deep-water semi-submersible oil production and storage facility arrived at a gas field off the coast of South China's Hainan Province and started installation on Saturday, marking another crucial step in China's deep-sea oil exploration and production in the South China Sea.The project, once completed, is expected to supply a quarter of the gas demand in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area.The energy station, named Deep Sea No.1, is said to be the world's largest and was independently developed and built by China National Offshore Oil Corporation (CNOOC), China's largest offshore oil producer.The Deep Sea No.1 started construction in May 2019. It was delivered on Jan 14 and traveled for 18 days all the way down to its destination at the Lingshui 17-2 gas field off Hainan, according to CNOOC.The energy station represents a breakthrough for China in deep-water oil and gas field development, said You Xuegang, general manager of CNOOC's Lingshui 17-2 project group.The Lingshui 17-2 gas field is China's first self-operated deep-water gas field, with operations reaching 1,500 meters under water on average, according to CNOOC."The delivery of Lingshui 17-2 gas field can guarantee a quarter of the residents' gas demand in the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area. More gas fields in the South China Sea will be developed with the help of the Deep Sea No.1 energy station," You said.