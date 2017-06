World's highest rail track survey to commence in Leh

Near Sissu village on Manali-Leh highway at Himachal Pradesh.

Railways will kick off the final location survey of the 498 km Bilaspur-Manali-Leh line at Leh

At 3,300 metres, the project will overtake China's Qinghai-Tibet Railway as the world's highest railway track

Personnel, equipment will be transported easily to the strategic military base of Leh once line is commissioned

The survey is funded by the defence ministry.

