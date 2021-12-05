beijingwalker
World's Highest HSR Station Shandan along the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway line opens today
Situated at an altitude of over 3,100 meters, the Shandan Horse Ranch station is located in Shandan County in the city of Zhangye along the Lanzhou-Xinjiang high-speed railway line.
