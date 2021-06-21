beijingwalker
ELITE MEMBER
- Nov 4, 2011
- 38,630
- 1
- Country
-
- Location
-
World's First Gigawatt Hydropower Unit Enters Commissioning Stage of Grid Connection in SW China
The world's first gigawatt hydropower unit officially entered the commissioning stage of grid connection on Monday at Baihetan, the world's second largest hydropower station in terms of installed capacity in southwest China.
shorturl.at/irAIS
The world's first gigawatt hydropower unit officially entered the commissioning stage of grid connection on Monday at Baihetan, the world's second largest hydropower station in terms of installed capacity in southwest China.
shorturl.at/irAIS