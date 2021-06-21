What's new

World's First Gigawatt Hydropower Unit Enters Commissioning Stage of Grid Connection in SW China

beijingwalker

beijingwalker

ELITE MEMBER
Nov 4, 2011
38,630
1
74,403
Country
China
Location
China
World's First Gigawatt Hydropower Unit Enters Commissioning Stage of Grid Connection in SW China
The world's first gigawatt hydropower unit officially entered the commissioning stage of grid connection on Monday at Baihetan, the world's second largest hydropower station in terms of installed capacity in southwest China.
shorturl.at/irAIS
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Users Who Are Viewing This Thread (Total: 2, Members: 0, Guests: 2)


Latest posts

Pakistan Defence Latest Posts

Pakistan Affairs Latest Posts

Military Forum Latest Posts

Country Latest Posts

Top Bottom