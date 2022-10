World’s First Flying Car | China's XPeng X2​

This is the world's first flying car the Xpeng X2. The X2 is Xpeng's first attempt at a flying vehicle and they delivered way better than expected! The X2 can take flight for around 35 minutes after a three-hour charge and is XPeng's first line of flying vehicles which will eventually lead to the world's first flying car.