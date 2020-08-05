/ Register

World's first cross-sea tunnel for 350km/h railway starts construction in S China

Discussion in 'China & Far East' started by beijingwalker

    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    World's first cross-sea tunnel for 350km/h railway starts construction in S China

    China has started construction on the world's first single-hole double-track high speed railway sea tunnel designed to allow trains to travel at a speed of up to 350 kilometers per hour in Shantou Bay, South China's Guangdong Province. The 163-kilometer-long railway, which includes a 9,781-meter-long tunnel, has officially entered the substantive construction stage, with an investment estimated to be at 26 billion yuan (3.7 billion U.S. dollars).

     
    beijingwalker

    beijingwalker ELITE MEMBER

    This is very cheap, just enough to buy one Rafale based on how much India pays France.
     
    UKBengali

    UKBengali ELITE MEMBER

    Flyaway cost of each Rafale is 90 million US dollars and so you can buy 40 Rafales for the price, minus training, munitions, maintenance and infrastructure.
     
