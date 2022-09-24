World's first cloned Artic wolf is born in China: Pup named Maya is created using a donor cell from another of its kind and an embryo that was implant

World's first cloned Artic wolf is born in China: Pup named Maya is created using a donor cell from another of its kind and an embryo that was implanted in the womb of a beagle ​

A Beijing-based genetics company has accomplished a world's first after it successfully cloned an Artic wolf named Maya

The pup was created in a process that took a skin sample from another female Arctic wolf and combined it with an embryo that grew inside a beagle

Arctic wolves are not endangered, but the firm wants to use its innovation to save other species on the verge of extinction

Maya was born in June, but the company waited 100 days to show her to the world to ensure she was healthy

The pup was born in a process that took a donor cell from a wild female Arctic wolf and combined it with an embryo that was grown inside a beagle, which shares genetic ancestry with ancient wolves to ensure the process was successful

She was created through the same technique behind Dolly the sheep (pictured), the first mammal, cloned in Scotland in 1996, which is called somatic cell nuclear transfer. Dolly, however, was euthanized at six years old when she was found to have a lung tumor

The genetics company behind the project wants to research how to preserve animals more at risk than Maya's counterparts