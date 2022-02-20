World's first Black-owned autonomous grocery store opens near Atlanta Nourish + Bloom opened in January, introducing a high-tech experience that aims to make grocery shopping as simple as possible.

Jilea Hemmings and her husband Jamie opened Nourish + Bloom in January, introducing a high-tech experience that aims to make grocery shopping as simple as possible. (Fox News Digital)

Israeli technology involved in opening of first US autonomous store The Israeli company Shekel developed a "Smart Shelf" weighing system based on advanced sensors and artificial intelligence, which recognizes when a product is taken off a shelf.