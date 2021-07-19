World's first 600km/h high-speed maglev transportation system to roll off production line in E China Qingdao

it can fill the speed gap between high-speed rail, whose maximum operating speed is 350 km/h, and aircraft, whose cruising speed is 800 to 900 km/h.

By Global TimesPublished: Jul 19, 2021 12:01 PMThe world's first high-speed maglev transportation system, which travels at a speed of 600 kilometers per hour, will be rolling off the production line in Qingdao, East China’s Shandong Province, on Tuesday.As the fastest ground vehicle available so far, the system, self-developed by China, is a cutting-edge scientific and technological achievement in the field of rail transit in the world, said China Railway Rolling Stock Corporation (CRRC) Qingdao Sifang Co., LTD., an industrialization base for manufacturing high-speed trains in China.The high speed maglev train will be suspended, driven and guided without contact between the train and the track by means of electromagnetic force, with its resistance only coming from the air, said Liang Jianying, deputy general manager and chief engineer of CRRC Sifang.As a new mode of high-speed traffic, the train is safe, reliable and has low noise pollution, small vibration, large passenger capacity and needs less maintenance, he said, saying thatThe maglev train is the fastest mode of transportation within the 1,500 km range in terms of actual travel time. A journey from Beijing to Shanghai takes about 4.5 hours by air, 5.5 hours by high-speed rail, and will only be about 2.5 hours by high-speed maglev train, taking journey preparation time into consideration.Although the maglev prototype train is about to be rolled off the production line, there is no track line for the 600 km/h high speed maglev train in China yet.But some cities are planning to build high-speed maglev lines, and have entered the stage of research and demonstration, including Shanghai-Hangzhou Maglev Line and Chengdu-Chongqing Maglev Line.