World's first 5G smart high-speed railway launched for Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics
14:57, 06-Jan-2022
The world's first express train that incorporates a studio powered by 5G technology has been launched. The train, jointly developed by China Media Group and China Railway, will be put into operation today. The high-speed trains will also provide services for other international media.
