World's first 5G foldable mobile phone manufactured in China's Wuhan

World's first 5G foldable mobile phone manufactured in China's Wuhan
World's 1st 5G foldable mobile phone has rolled off production line in central China's Wuhan. Click to have a closer look at the industrial base with cutting-edge technology. #5G

 
