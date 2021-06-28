World’s first 1MWh Na-ion battery energy storage system launched in North China

Global Times19:18 Jun 28 2021A launch ceremony of the first 1MWh Na-ion battery energy storage system held in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on Monday. Photo: Courtesy of the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of SciencesThe world's first 1MWh Na-ion battery energy storage system was officially put into operation in Taiyuan, North China's Shanxi Province on Monday, marking China's status at the forefront of the world in terms of Na-ion battery technology and its industrialization.The system is composed of a Na-ion battery as the main body for energy storage, combined with municipal electricity, photovoltaic and charging facilities to form a micro-grid mechanism, which can interact smartly with public networks, according to the major developer, the Institute of Physics, Chinese Academy of Sciences.Since 2011, the institute has worked on the tech development of Na-ion batteries, which included applying for over 40 patents for some key technologies.China has proposed its target to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060. Using advantages such as low cost and increased safety, Na-ion batteries are expected to be widely applied in many sectors such as electric vehicles, home or industrial energy storage, 5G communication base stations and renewable energy, according to the developer.About 80 percent of China's lithium resources depend on imports, which has caused some concerns to arise over resources, according to media reports.