World’s biggest ship skips India in blow to its trade goals

SINGAPORE - Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s goal of making India the world’s factory risks being held back by the country’s inability to attract bigger container ships due to inadequate port infrastructure.


Most harbours along India’s coast aren’t deep enough to handle vessels like the Ever Alot, the world’s largest boxship at 400 metres long and with a capacity of more than 24,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs). Neighbouring Sri Lanka as well as Malaysia have in recent months received visits from the Ever Alot, which can rival the Empire State Building in length.


India’s biggest state-run container handling facility, Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust, lacks the 17m draft needed for such vessels to navigate. One facility that has said it can handle the behemoth - Mundra Port, operated by billionaire Gautam Adani’s conglomerate - has so far been skipped. The 17,292-TEU APL Raffles is the biggest vessel to have berthed there, in January 2022 with 13,159 TEUs on board.


“Ultra-large ships provide economies of scale,” said Shailesh Garg, a director at Drewry Maritime Advisors. “However, increasing the vessel size alone will not help in speeding up the movement of goods to and from the hinterland.” Road and rail links from ports to warehouses, factories and shops also need to be improved, he said.


Poor shipping connectivity has hindered India’s integration into the global value chain (GVC), according to a Reserve Bank of India report in 2022. The country scored 34 per cent in the GVC participation index compared to 45.9 per cent for the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (Asean), the RBI said. Vietnam was above 50 per cent in the gauge, according to a separate report.


Mundra Port hosted APL Raffles three years after Vietnam welcomed a similar-class ship, illustrating how Asia’s third-largest economy risks falling behind in the competition for a bigger share of trade as businesses move away from China. Mundra is India’s highest-ranking port in terms of performance, sitting at 48th in an index compiled by the World Bank Group and S&P Global Market Intelligence.






Weak infrastructure is undermining Modi’s target to lift the share of manufacturing to 25 per cent of gross domestic product from 14% and increase the nation’s slice in global goods exports to 3 per cent by 2027 and to 10 per cent by 2047, up from 2.1 per cent now.




“The existing port and terminal infrastructure in India do limit the possibility of utilising the full strength of ultra large vessels,” said AP Moller-Maersk in an email reply to queries. Some factors include “the draft in the ports, cranes at terminals used for loading and unloading cargo, port throughput capacity.”


The other thing to consider, according to Maersk, which is the world’s second-largest container shipping line, was that Indian importers and exporters are spread across the country, and it is more cost and time effective to send and receive cargo through a port closer to their operations.


“In such a case, smaller vessels offer flexibility to go to more ports and move smaller volumes, than concentrate on a single hub,” Maersk said.


“Development of maritime capacity will be key to competing with China and other emerging manufacturing hubs in South-east Asia and other regions,” said Drewry’s Garg. “China has a far more developed and efficient port and logistics infrastructure.”


In terms of container throughput, India’s 16 million TEUs as of December 2020 compares with 245 million TEUs for China, according to London-based data analysis firm CEIC Data.


While only 0.7 per cent of the operational global container fleet is comprised of vessels with a draft of 17m or deeper, these larger ships are becoming more vital to Europe and China trade. That’s a route that India can be part of given its strategic location between the Suez Canal and the Strait of Malacca.


Vizhinjam Port in south India’s Kerala is a deep-sea facility with a natural draft of 20-24m, so it is capable of attracting bigger ships. It is expected to be operating by 2024, said Roy Paul, a spokesman for Adani Group, which is developing the project.


Another port in Maharashtra that has a natural draft of 18m is expected to be completed in 2028, according to the government’s Maritime India Vision 2030.


This is why Gwadar is suppose to be important for Pakistan. A deep water port along the shipping lanes to the ports in the gulf. India will have to dredge to get where Gwadar is naturally. India has the cash and will build the needed infastrufture, Pakistan just needs good management and the vision to see through to reach even a fraction of its potential.
 
FuturePAF said:
This is why Gwadar is suppose to be important for Pakistan. A deep water port along the shipping lanes to the ports in the gulf. India will have to dredge to get where Gwadar is naturally. India has the cash and will build the needed infastrufture, Pakistan just needs good management and the vision to see through to reach even a fraction of its potential.
One current problem with Gwadar is not just competent management, the real problem they are facing is BLA type anti-state elements within in the population.

They are very hostile, anti-state and not co-operative with others which is the real issue...

Very unfortunate and uncivilised part of the world this is
 
Bleek said:
One current problem with Gwadar is not just competent management, the real problem they are facing is BLA type anti-state elements within in the population.

They are very hostile and anti-state and not co-operative with others which is the real issue...

Very unfortunate and uncivilised part of the world this is
Peel away the economic push and pull forces for recruitment amongst potential BLA recruits, fund the police and intel agencies to catch arms and funding streams, and generally run the country on citizen focused approach (including restricting foreign trawlers) and how likely is it that the BLA will still be a major factor in impeding Gwadar’s development?

We have to close the cracks that other use to exploit us, and be fair by our all of own people. We can no longer afford to muddle along with a system that clearly takes from the needy and gives to the greedy.
 
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha


Gautam Adani's net worth: $124 billion
Mukesh Ambani's net worth: $ 93.8 billion
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves: $5.6 billion


Exclusive interview with Gautam Adani in "Aap ki Adalat"

 
Hecig said:
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It has presence across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha


Gautam Adani's net worth: $124 billion
Mukesh Ambani's net worth: $ 93.8 billion
Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves: $5.6 billion


Exclusive interview with Gautam Adani in "Aap ki Adalat"

Wow...this dude is super rich. Seems Indians now dominate Asia richest list unlike before where it was Chinese billionaire who dominated Asia(most of them have now gone into silence/underground since Xi Jinpings crackdown. Lol ) . Even the outspoken Jack Ma is now rumoured to be somewhere abroad and has hardlyappeared in public since then. https://m.capitalwatch.com/details/news/alibabas-jack-ma-rumored-to-be-in-tokyo.html

He hardly shows himself in the public eye anymore since Xi Jinping's Slap.😂
He even had to relinquish control over Ant financial. Lmao. 😆
That's not counting Alibaba who has since lost almost 70 % of its value from before the crackdown 2 years ago. Lol
 
With VLCC/ULCCs (very large/ultra large crude carriers) and even very large bulk/ore carriers this is a common problem in many locations/ports the planet over. Too much vessel draft (submerged part) or depth will not allow them to berth alongside on port so they often use feeder/smaller vessels to transport the cargo. Not possible with container ships who require large gantry cranes to load/offload them.

They're working on it.

mike2000 is back said:
Wow...this dude is super rich. Seems Indians now dominate Asia richest list unlike before where it was Chinese billionaire who dominated Asia(most of them have now gone into silence/underground since Xi Jinpings crackdown. Lol ) . Even the outspoken Jack Ma is now rumoured to be somewhere abroad and has hardlyappeared in public since then. https://m.capitalwatch.com/details/news/alibabas-jack-ma-rumored-to-be-in-tokyo.html

He hardly shows himself in the public eye anymore since Xi Jinping's Slap.😂
He even had to relinquish control over Ant financial. Lmao. 😆
That's not counting Alibaba who has since lost almost 70 % of its value from before the crackdown 2 years ago. Lol
Gautam Adani is investing Heavily into Indian Infrastructure and as a result his net worth today i.e Jan 2023 is 152 Billion $

And the funny thing is he is just getting started. Indian infrastructure is only 20% built and as the rest of the 80% get built up in the next decade, his net worth will easily cross 300 Billion $.

Same is true for the Reliance Group which is into Indian Retail, Petro-Chemical and Telecommunication.

Jack Ma seems to be in Hiding in Tokyo, Japan. Imagine the Irony. lol.
A whole lot of other Billionaires and Millionaires had mysteriously died or disappeared from china.
 
This was supposed to be supported with Vizhinjam port. That one has been stuck in some protests by environmental groups. Let's see if it gets resolved.
 
Sharma Ji said:
With VLCC/ULCCs (very large/ultra large crude carriers) and even very large bulk/ore carriers this is a common problem in many locations/ports the planet over. Too much vessel draft (submerged part) or depth will not allow them to berth alongside on port so they often use feeder/smaller vessels to transport the cargo. Not possible with container ships who require large gantry cranes to load/offload them.

They're working on it.

I would say Vizhinjam + dredging of Palk Strait under Setu Samudran would be the best solution. But stupid right wing groups are stopping the second part.
 
That’s a problem for India
 

