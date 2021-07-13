World's biggest green energy hub proposed for south coast of Western Australia

And according to the Chinese, Australia is a poor country and will soon be bowing down to China, and yet here we are.

The group behind the plan says the south coast is an attractive location for renewables because it receives strong sun and wind. (ABC News: Molly Schmidt)An international consortium plans to build the world's biggest renewable energy hub along the south coast of Western Australia.The Western Green Energy Hub (WGEH) would stretch across 15,000 square kilometres and could produce up to 50 gigawatts of energy.If it was created, the hub would produce 3.5 million tons of zero carbon green hydrogen, or 20 million tons of green ammonia each year, for both domestic consumption and export.The group behind the proposal, including Intercontinental Energy and CWP Global, said the green hydrogen market was expected to be worth US$2.5 trillion by 2050.The project would also be in conjunction with Mirning Green Energy Limited.The group said the area was well-suited for wind and solar energy, and the project would deliver significant socio-economic benefits to the local community.Shire of Esperance President Ian Mickel said he had not been notified of the proposal prior to Tuesday morning's announcement."[The hub] would mean more people in Esperance, more employment opportunities going forward," Mr Mickel said."We have to get a greater understanding of what's involved in this and what part we would have to play."He said Esperance was home to the nation's first wind farm, which was built 25 years ago.The consortium said in a statement the proposal would be innovative, not only in the scale of green energy produced, but also in the model of partnership with the Mirning people, who are the traditional owners of the land.Mirning Traditional Lands Aboriginal Corporation chairman and inaugural WGEH board member Trevor Naley said the project would provide for future generations."This partnership through robust governance and a seat at the table for Mirning People will provide opportunities never before available to Indigenous corporations," Mr Naley said."This representation alongside sustainable financial and substantial social benefits will provide security for future generations."Western Australia's Hydrogen Industry Minister Alannah McTiernan said the "massive proposal" would be a step towards delivering on the targets of the WA Renewable Hydrogen Strategy."Our state is perfectly positioned to lead the global renewable hydrogen industry, delivering a strong economic future for WA and becoming a major contributor to global decarbonisation," Ms McTiernan said.