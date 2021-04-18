World’s 33% daily Covid cases from India Country reports over 2.7L cases and 1,600 deaths during last 24 hrs; India is better placed when it comes to daily death ratio Out of every third Covid-19 infection globally on daily basis, one is now from India. The grim statistic underlines the fact that India’s situation is far worse than the

Out of every third Covid-19 infection globally on daily basis, one is now from India. The grim statistic underlines the fact that India’s situation is far worse than the rest of the world, which is now recovering from the onset of the deadly second wave. The country reported 2,74,944 cases and 1,620 deaths during the last 24 hours by Sunday midnight.On Saturday, globally a total of 7.84 lakh new infections were reported, out of which India alone contributed 2.60 lakh cases. The US and Brazil, the two others worst-affected countries, added 63,000 and 65,000 fresh cases respectively.However, India is better placed when it came to the daily death count. Out of a total of 11,596 deaths reported globally on Saturday, India added only 1,495. Brazil is seeing the worst death count. The country reported 2,865 deaths even as its total fresh cases were nearly four times less than India. On the other hand, the US recorded 738 deaths on Saturday.India’s daily count continued to be led by Maharashtra which reported 68,631 cases and 503 deaths on Sunday, followed by Uttar Pradesh which reported 30,5666 new cases and 127 deaths.National Capital Delhi reported 25,462 new cases, Karnataka 19,067, Chhattisgarh 12,345, Kerala 18,257 cases, Tamil Nadu 10,527, Rajasthan 10,514, Gujarat 10,340 cases. Reports from Uttar Pradesh said a life is lost to Covid every 11 minutes as 129 people died due to corona infection despite the imposition of night curfew and weekend lockdown. State additional Chief Secretary Health Amit Mohan Prasad said here on Sunday there are 1,91,457 active cases in the State .Lucknow recorded the highest number of 5,551 new infections in the State. In the last 24 hours, 22 people have died in Lucknow while there are 47,700 active cases. A total of 2,011, new infections were reported in Varanasi. Ten people have died here in the last 24 hours.Kanpur overtook Prayagraj on Sunday. Here 1,839 new infected have been found while eight people have died.The graph of death is increasing in Prayagraj too. Here 15 people have died in the last 24 hours and 1,711 new cases have been found.New infections are increasing unexpectedly in Ghazipur and Jhansi. A total of 954 cases have been reported in Jhansi, 858 in Bareilly and 814 in Ghazipur, 782 in Meerut, 781 in Gorakhpur, 700 in Gautam Budh Nagar, 590 in Lakhimpur Kheri, 566 in Unnao, 511 in Jaunpur, 486 in Sultanpur and 440 in Agra.Prasad said in view of the fast-growing infection in the State, instructions have been given to construct a 200 bedded Covid hospitals in the big cities as well as in small districts.The situation in Kerala has also become alarming as the Department of Health on Sunday diagnosed 18, 257 persons with Covid-19. The State has 1.23 million Covid-19 patients as of Sunday evening, according to a press release issued by the Health Department of Kerala. The day also saw 25 persons succumbing to the pandemic taking the death toll to date to 4,929.Details released by the State administration belied the claims made by Chief Minister and Health Minister that everything was under control in Kerala. “Today’s data proves that the Government has lost control and direction of the preventive mechanism in the State. Since day one the Kerala Government failed to convince the people to regulate and alter the lifestyle to check the spread of the pandemic. Wearing masks and maintaining social distance alone would not prevent Covid 19,” said Dr B Rajeev, a physician specializing in the Indian System of Medicine to control the pandemic.A Government physician told The Pioneer that the health department was manipulating figures to suit the convenience of the political masters. “Though the release says Ernakulam district has 2,835 patients as on Sunday evening, the district had registered more than 3,000 cases by 11 am itself,” said the doctor.Both Dr. Rajeev and the Government physicians were more bothered about the post-Covid syndrome which is expected to hit the people in the 15 to 45 age group. “They are the ones that sustain the nation. If they suffer any physiological changes because of Covid-29, we are in for major trouble, economically and socially,” said both the doctors.Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu too continued to test increased cases on Sunday. The State diagnosed 10,723 new cases on Sunday while 42 fatalities were registered in the State. The administration tightened the restrictions and regulations to take Covid-19 head-on. A release by the Government of Tamil Nadu said the entire State would be put under curfew from 10 pm to 4 am. No vehicles will be allowed during the curfew hours.While Sundays would see total lockdown, tourism operations have been suspended fully in hill stations like Nilgiris, Kodaikkanal and Yercaud. Only on-line classes are allowed in colleges and universities.While the Government postponed the 12th Board Examination, parks, beaches, museums will remain out of bound for all till further orders.