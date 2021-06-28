beijingwalker said: World's 2nd largest hydropower station goes into operation in China



Baihetan hydropower station, the world's 2nd largest in terms of total installed capacity, was officially put into use in southwest China, with two generating units in operation on Monday.



Baihetan hydropower station, the world's 2nd largest in terms of total installed capacity, was officially put into use in southwest China, with two generating units in operation on Monday.

China is finding its place under the sun, as a global power, the first time since the Japanese that a non white, non western country and also civilization is challenging western hegemony.A proud moment for Asia and the non caucasian peoples of the world.