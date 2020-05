The hospital has 2,013 isolation beds for Covid-19 patients

The 2,000-bed isolation unit for Covid-19 patients at Bashundhara International Convention Centre (ICCB)

The world’s second-largest hospital dedicated to treating Covid-19 patients opened its doors on Sunday at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in Dhaka.



Health Minister Zahid Maleque inaugurated the 2,000-bed isolation unit around noon, reports UNB.



“It’s the second-largest hospital in the world dedicated to treating coronavirus patients,” he said.



The hospital has 2,013 isolation beds. Among them, oxygen cylinders have been attached to 71 beds. It also has at least 400 more portable oxygen cylinders.



Earlier on April 9, the health minister had informed about the decision of setting up a 2,000-bed isolation unit at ICCB.



While visiting the isolation unit at ICCB on April 29, he also said that more than 20,000 coronavirus isolation beds were ready across the country.



On the other hand, 1,300 beds at the DNCC Market and 1,200 at Uttara’s Diabari are now fully ready. Besides, 601 more institutions in districts and upazilas, including the capital, are ready for use as coronavirus isolation centres.



In total, over 20,000 isolation beds have now been set up in the country to deal with, the minister said.



The coronavirus situation has been worsening as Bangladesh continues to report hundreds of new cases every day.



The country on Sunday confirmed 1,273 new Covid-19 cases, taking the number of total cases to 22,268; while the death toll surged to 328 with 14 new ones.