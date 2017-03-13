World's 1st Large Three-Engine Drone takes to the Sky, independently developed by China.This drone can be used in transport and attack missions. It is a three-engine variant of Tengden's twin-engine TB Twin-tailed Scorpion, and the designation of this new variant is currently un-known. It has a width of 20 meters and a length of 11 meters. It is equipped with three piston engines, with one under each wing and one on its tail, enabling it to have a maximum takeoff weight of 3.2 tons and an endurance of 35 hours. The drone has a flight ceiling of 9,500 meters, a max climb rate of 10 meters a second and a top speed of more than 300 kilometers an hour. It is very adaptable and can be deployed in airfields in plateau areas. Because the drone uses piston engines, which are low cost but have long lifespans, it is also very cost efficient. The extra engine makes this new drone more powerful, capable of carrying more payload and taking off at shorter ranges. This enables the drone to be used for a wider range of purposes, such as logistics and transport, in addition to traditional drone purposes including patrols, reconnaissance and attack. It can also be used in areas such as disaster relief, forest firefighting, geographic mapping, meteorological observation and aerial communications relay. If one or two engines malfunction, the remaining engine should still be enough to allow the drone to fly safely, making it very reliable.Please view the video at our Youtube channel and also subscribe to get the latest updates about defense.