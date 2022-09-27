World worst country on Internet Censorship, than China, Iran and N. Korea !!!

The government of Turkmenistan reached a new low by weaponizing the population’s religion against them. Internet users are now made to swear on the Koran, the Muslim holy text, that they won’t circumvent blocks or censorship by using a VPN. Click to expand...

VPNs Are Not A-OK: Turkmen Internet Users Forced To Swear On Koran They Won't Use Them Internet users in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan say they are being forced to swear on the Koran that they will not use virtual private networks (VPNs).

Its TurkmenistanThe government responded to people who found workarounds by making VPN use illegal within the country. If people are caught with VPNs on their devices, they can and do face jail time. It’s not entirely difficult for governments to detect who is using VPNs. Normal VPN traffic is visible to internet service providers.They can’t see what websites are being visited, but they have enough information to know that a VPN is being used to access these websites. This makes consequences a reality for people in Turkmenistan. The government knows what to look for, and they’re making it a priority to look for it.