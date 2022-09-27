What's new

World worst country on Internet Censorship, than China, Iran and N. Korea !!!

Its Turkmenistan :rofl:

The government of Turkmenistan reached a new low by weaponizing the population’s religion against them. Internet users are now made to swear on the Koran, the Muslim holy text, that they won’t circumvent blocks or censorship by using a VPN.
The government responded to people who found workarounds by making VPN use illegal within the country. If people are caught with VPNs on their devices, they can and do face jail time. It’s not entirely difficult for governments to detect who is using VPNs. Normal VPN traffic is visible to internet service providers.

They can’t see what websites are being visited, but they have enough information to know that a VPN is being used to access these websites. This makes consequences a reality for people in Turkmenistan. The government knows what to look for, and they’re making it a priority to look for it.

Swear on Quran for not using VPN? :cheesy:

VPNs Are Not A-OK: Turkmen Internet Users Forced To Swear On Koran They Won't Use Them

Internet users in the tightly controlled Central Asian nation of Turkmenistan say they are being forced to swear on the Koran that they will not use virtual private networks (VPNs).
What could happen if you used a VPN illegally?​

You could get fined. In places where using a VPN is a felony, you would be issued a monetary fine, an administrative penalty, or, in some cases, incarceration (if not everything altogether). All of it depends on how you use it. The punishments for stealing the fire of Olympus are:

  • China – a fine of around $2,000;
  • Belarus – a fine of $120 for trying to access blocked content;
  • Iran – incarceration from 91 days to a year;
  • N. Korea – up to capital punishment, although tourists can use a VPN;
  • Russia – a fine of $5,100 for regular users and $12,000 for VPN providers;
  • Saudi Arabia – you can get deported from the country if you use a VPN for VoIP services (WhatsApp, Messenger, Viber, etc.);
  • Uganda – getting caught exercising free speech gets you a fine of $4,000 and incarceration of up to 7 years;
  • Oman – a fine of $1,300 for individuals and $2,600 for companies;
  • United Arab Emirates – if you use a VPN to commit a crime in the UAE, you get sentenced not only for the crime but for the use of a VPN too. The fines are between $136,000 and $544,000;
  • Turkmenistan – the person caught using a VPN will be issued ‘’administrative penalties and summoned for “preventive conversations” to the Ministry of National Security, where they face intimidation.”
Muslim Countries: 5
Communist/ex- Communist Countries: 3
African Countries: 1

Here in Pakistan, no one files petition in court for this govt move, same was Imran Khan trying, now Shehbaz Sharif & Co.

People here are so stupid, they think they can use VPN after 31 October 2022, Yes, you can use, but if they detect VPN and impose heavy fine?
 

